What is Clade 1b? New mutated Mpox virus detected in China amid HMPV outbreak

China has identified a new Mpox strain, Clade 1b, linked to a foreign national, with four mild cases confirmed. Authorities have enforced strict measures, urging symptom reporting and avoiding contact with infected individuals. Rising HMPV cases add to public health concerns.

What is Clade 1b? New mutated Mpox virus detected in China amid HMPV outbreak vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 9:05 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 9:05 AM IST

China has identified a new strain of the monkeypox virus, Clade 1b, sparking fresh health concerns as the country battles the rising threat of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV). The latest development adds to growing worries about public health safety.  

According to the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a cluster outbreak of the Clade 1b subvariant was recently reported in China. The initial source of the infection was a foreign national with a history of living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Following this discovery, authorities in key regions like Zhejiang, Guangdong, Beijing, and Tianjin activated joint response measures, including tracing, risk assessments, and treatment protocols.  

The investigation revealed four related cases among close contacts, all of whom were infected after direct contact with the initial carrier. The patients displayed symptoms such as rash and herpes, which were described as mild. As of now, no cases have been reported among general contacts. Those affected are under medical treatment and health monitoring.  

The reported symptoms align with typical Mpox cases, which include fever, chills, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, and headache. The characteristic rash usually starts as flat red spots, progressing into fluid-filled blisters or pustules that eventually crust over and heal. The rash typically starts on the face, hands, or feet but may spread to other areas, including the genitals. While most Mpox cases are mild and clear up within 2-4 weeks, some can become severe.

In response to the outbreak, Chinese authorities have implemented strict monitoring and preventive guidelines. Travellers entering China from regions where monkeypox is prevalent are required to report their health status to customs officials, particularly if they have been in contact with Mpox patients or exhibit symptoms.  

The China CDC has also urged citizens to avoid close contact with individuals showing symptoms or suspected of having Mpox. A notice shared on the WeChat platform advises against handling rodents and primates, which are known carriers of the virus.  

The simultaneous emergence of the mutated Mpox virus and the rise in HMPV infections have heightened public concern. Health authorities continue to emphasize vigilance and early reporting of symptoms to prevent further spread of the disease.  

