HMPV in India: Does your health insurance cover hospitalisation and treatment?

With seven confirmed cases reported across the country—two each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and one in Gujarat—many are questioning whether their health insurance will cover the costs of diagnosis and treatment for this virus.

Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 3:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 3:44 PM IST

The rise in respiratory illnesses caused by Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India has raised public anxiety, echoing the memories of the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago. With seven confirmed cases reported across the country—two each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and one in Gujarat—many are questioning whether their health insurance will cover the costs of diagnosis and treatment for this virus.

What is HMPV and what are its impact?

HMPV is a respiratory virus that typically causes mild symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, and nasal congestion. While most individuals recover with rest and hydration, the virus can lead to severe complications in vulnerable populations, such as infants, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

The virus belongs to the Pneumoviridae family and was first identified in 2001. In India, virologists have documented its presence for over two decades, with its effects highlighted in a 2009 study by the head of virology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Does health insurance cover HMPV?

It is reportedly said that most comprehensive health insurance policies in India cover hospitalisation and treatment costs associated with HMPV. Health insurance policies typically include expenses related to respiratory illnesses.

For severe cases requiring intensive care, ICU admissions, oxygen therapy, and post-hospitalisation recovery costs are also typically covered. However, individuals are advised to review their insurance policies to confirm specific inclusions and exclusions related to respiratory illnesses.

Symptoms to watch for:

In healthy adults, HMPV generally causes cold-like symptoms, such as:

Sore throat
Nasal congestion
Cough
Low-grade fever

For infants, older adults, and immunocompromised individuals, symptoms can escalate to:

Wheezing
Shortness of breath
Rapid breathing
Chest retractions
Cyanosis (bluish tint to lips or fingers)

