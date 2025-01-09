HMPV Virus Impact: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani suffer $6.1 billion loss; read details

The world's richest businessmen, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, have suffered losses of up to $6.1 billion. Let's explore the details.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 1:27 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 1:27 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

HMPV Virus

The coronavirus that spread from China wreaked havoc across the globe, claiming millions of lives. New viruses have been emerging worldwide since then. Currently, the HMPV virus, or 'Human Metapneumovirus,' is spreading rapidly in China and has entered India.

States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat have reported cases. While people are fearful of HMPV, it has also impacted the world's richest, including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

article_image2

HMPV Virus Impact

Ambani-Adani Asset Value Decline

Due to business disruptions caused by the HMPV virus in China and other countries, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have reportedly incurred losses of up to $6.1 billion. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mukesh Ambani's net worth has decreased by over $2.59 billion.

article_image3

Ambani's Net Worth Update

What is Ambani's Net Worth?

The decline in Reliance Industries' shares has impacted Ambani's net worth, decreasing by $2.59 billion to $90.5 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Within the first few days of 2025, his net worth has already dropped by $119 million. Currently, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person globally.

article_image4

Adani's Net Worth Update

What is Adani's Net Worth?

Gautam Adani, Asia's second-richest and the world's 19th richest person, has seen his net worth decline by $3.53 billion to $74.5 billion, as per Bloomberg Billionaires data. In the first few days of 2025, his net worth has already decreased by $4.21 billion. The HMPV virus has also contributed to the decline in Adani Group shares.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening

Union Budget 2025: Modi government plans overhaul of Income Tax filing rules, report suggests AJR

Union Budget 2025: Modi govt plans overhaul of Income Tax filing rules, report suggests

Chandrababu Naidu Joins Forces With Modi to Propel Andhra Pradesh Towards Development

Modi’s Vision and Naidu’s Strategy: A ₹2 Lakh Crore Development Bonanza to Propel Andhra Pradesh

Microsoft to invest over Rs 26,000 crore in India for cloud and AI development vkp

Microsoft to invest over Rs 26,000 crore in India for cloud and AI development

Indian economy to grow 6.4 per cent in 2024-25: Government estimates snt

India's GDP growth projected to hit four-year-low of 6.4% in FY25, down from 8.2% last year: Govt estimates

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025 Digital Khoya-Paya Kendra to help visitors with lost items and ghat information

Mahakumbh 2025: Digital ‘Khoya-Paya Kendra’ to help visitors with lost items and ghat information

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening

Indian Bank recruitment: Get details on how to apply for Authorized Doctor role AJR

Indian Bank recruitment: Get details on how to apply for Authorized Doctor role

How Microsoft google hack is keeping Bing in the game gcw

How Microsoft’s ‘Google Hack’ is keeping Bing in the game?

BREAKING: Four Indians accused in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar's murder granted bail by Canadian court shk

All four Indians accused in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar's murder granted bail by Canadian court

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon