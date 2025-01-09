HMPV Virus Impact: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani suffer $6.1 billion loss; read details
The world's richest businessmen, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, have suffered losses of up to $6.1 billion. Let's explore the details.
Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani
HMPV Virus
The coronavirus that spread from China wreaked havoc across the globe, claiming millions of lives. New viruses have been emerging worldwide since then. Currently, the HMPV virus, or 'Human Metapneumovirus,' is spreading rapidly in China and has entered India.
States like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat have reported cases. While people are fearful of HMPV, it has also impacted the world's richest, including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.
HMPV Virus Impact
Ambani-Adani Asset Value Decline
Due to business disruptions caused by the HMPV virus in China and other countries, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have reportedly incurred losses of up to $6.1 billion. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mukesh Ambani's net worth has decreased by over $2.59 billion.
Ambani's Net Worth Update
What is Ambani's Net Worth?
The decline in Reliance Industries' shares has impacted Ambani's net worth, decreasing by $2.59 billion to $90.5 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Within the first few days of 2025, his net worth has already dropped by $119 million. Currently, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person globally.
Adani's Net Worth Update
What is Adani's Net Worth?
Gautam Adani, Asia's second-richest and the world's 19th richest person, has seen his net worth decline by $3.53 billion to $74.5 billion, as per Bloomberg Billionaires data. In the first few days of 2025, his net worth has already decreased by $4.21 billion. The HMPV virus has also contributed to the decline in Adani Group shares.