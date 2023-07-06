What is Ambergris or 'Floating Gold'? Treasure worth Rs 4 crore found in dead whale; Read

A pathologist's discovery of ambergris, also known as "floating gold," found in a sperm whale's colon on the coast of La Palma, Canary Islands, has sparked intrigue. Learn about the value, estimated at €500,000, and the fascinating properties of this rare substance used in perfumery.

A pathologist discovered ambergris, often known as "floating gold," caught in a sperm whale's colon days after the carcass of the whale washed ashore on the coast of the Canary Island of La Palma, according to a report from The Guardian on Tuesday. A rough estimate of the value of the sperm whale lump is €500,000 (about Rs. 4,47,62,500).

Antonio Fernández Rodríguez, head of the Institute of animal health and food security at the University of Las Palmas, told The Guardian: “What I took out was a stone about 50-60cm in diameter weighing 9.5kg,” he said. “The waves were washing over the whale. Everyone was watching when I returned to the beach but they didn’t know that what I had in my hands was ambergris.”

What is Ambergris?

Ambergris, which translates to "grey amber" in French, is a waxy material that comes from the stomach of sperm whales that are under protection. Although it is incorrectly referred to as "whale vomit," one theory about its development contends that some sperm whales make it in their digestive tracts to allow the passage of hard, pointy things that they ingest when they consume vast amounts of marine animals. It's often called 'floating gold' or the 'treasure of the sea.'

Historically, ambergris has been highly prized and used as a fixative in perfumery to enhance the longevity and scent of fragrances. It was also employed in traditional medicines for various purposes. However, due to ethical and conservation concerns regarding the sourcing of ambergris from sperm whales, the use of synthetic substitutes has become more prevalent in the perfume industry.

The sale and use of ambergris can be subject to regulations and restrictions, depending on the country and the protected status of the whale species involved. Some countries prohibit the trade of ambergris derived from endangered or protected species, such as sperm whales, while others have specific regulations in place to ensure its sustainable sourcing. In many countries, including the United States, the sale and use of ambergris derived from protected species, such as sperm whales, are restricted or banned.

