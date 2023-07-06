Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka CM Siddamaraiah set to break record with 14th Budget presentation on July 7

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the state budget on Friday, 7 July, for a record 14th time. And the people of the state have high expectations. Many wonder if funds would be allocated for the Congress party's guarantees. Others are curious to see if the Budget document would offer assistance to the farmers who are suffering from severe rain shortages or whether newer job opportunities would be available for the youth.

    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    Despite the difficulties with the 'guarantees', a pro-people budget is anticipated. Prior to the elections, the previous Chief Minister, Basavaraja Bommai, had prepared a budget with a total of Rs 3.9 lakh crore. It is anticipated that the amount of the Siddaramaiah government's budget will exceed Rs 4 lakh crore.  

    A total of 67 budgets have been presented in the state till now, including the the interim budget, since 1956. Late Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde had the distinct privilege of delivering the most ambitious spending plan for the state. He had a Master's degree in Economics, making him an authority on the subject, and he holds the record for having presented the most budgets to date, with a total of 13.
    This is why second opposition meeting was shifted to Bengaluru from Shimla

    Siddaramaiah, who has often referred to Ramakrishna Hegde as his Guru, will surpass his mentor by presenting his 14th budget. Siddaramaiah has served as both Finance and Deputy Chief Minister, during which time he has presented seven budgets, and as Chief Minister, he has presented six budgets.  

    Vajubai Vala, governor of the state of Gujarat, has the national record with 18 budget proposals. Siddaramaiah might break Vala's record if he presents the budget in 2027.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
