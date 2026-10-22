Reports of US-Israel plans for fresh strikes on Iran's nuclear and energy sites have escalated tensions. Iran's Supreme Leader reviewed military plans and warned of a 'more devastating' response, pushing West Asia to the brink of conflict.

Tensions have flared across West Asia after US Media reported that US and Israel are contemplating fresh strikes on Iran even as the US Midterm elections get underway.

Iran's Leadership Responds to Threat

In a significant sign of the fast-paced developments Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei met with the Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf on Wednesday. Ghalibaf is the man leading the negotiations with the Americans through intermediaries like Qatar and Pakistan. According to Iranian Media, during the meeting, the latest developments in the US-Israeli military, offensive were reviewed, and the need to strengthen Iran’s sources of power was emphasized. Khamenei, highlighted the effective role of members of parliament in preserving and consolidating social cohesion and national unity. He also praised the continued participation of Iranians in public gatherings in support of the Islamic Republic and the armed forces, describing it as “deterrent”. No official pictures of the meeting were release to the media.

US-Israel Strike Plans Detailed

According to a New York Times report, U.S. and Israeli militaries have put in place plans for fresh strikes on Iran. The plans follow a meeting of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth with Israeli PM Benjami Netanyahu in Israel. The New York Times report says that the likely targets would include Iran’s energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and missile and drone arsenal.

Iran Issues 'Devastating' Warning

As a counter, Iran has warned that any new attack will trigger a far more severe response than previous rounds. Iranian Media reported that secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, said that Iranian armed forces have prepared a “more devastating plan” that will not follow the “rules they are familiar with.”

Iran's Press TV quoted a senior security official to report that Iran has prepared for an all-out, multi-layered, and comprehensive war as tensions continue to escalate. According to the official, Iran's decision is definitive, and any renewed act of military aggression will be met with a response that targets the interests and objectives of the aggressors and their supporters across the region.

West Asia on the Brink

With the US likely to launch fresh strikes and Iran's preparation for a face-off West Asia is again poised on the edge. Renewed conflict will bring with it uncertainity and a likely spike in global fuel prices. (ANI)