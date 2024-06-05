Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Will work towards Viksit Bharat': PM Modi assures to serve 140 cr people of India after NDA elects him leader

    PM Modi, set to take the oath for a third consecutive term as the head of a coalition government, chaired a meeting on Wednesday with members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, who unanimously elected him as their leader.

    Will work towards Viksit Bharat PM Modi assures to serve 140 cr people of India after NDA elects him leader snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 9:47 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to take the oath for a third consecutive term as the head of a coalition government, chaired a meeting on Wednesday with members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, who unanimously elected him as their leader. Following this decision, PM Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, to assure 140 crore people of India that the alliance will work towards building a Viksit Bharat.

    "Met our valued NDA partners. Ours is an alliance that will further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations. We will serve the 140 crore people of India and work towards building a Viksit Bharat," the PM wrote.

    Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 results explained: How marginal drop in BJP vote share led to massive dent in tally

    NDA MPs will meet on June 7 to formally elect Modi as their leader, after which the alliance leaders will go to the President to submit their letters of support, said HAM (Secular) leader and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi following a recent meeting.

    Sources indicate that the new government may be sworn in over the weekend, with efforts being made to finalize formalities quickly to prevent any uncertainty, which could be exploited by a buoyant opposition.

    The timing of the swearing-in could also depend on how soon the BJP and its allies reach agreements on matters such as the distribution of ministries and other negotiation terms. Alternatively, these issues might be deferred for resolution at a later stage.

    Among the 21 leaders from 16 parties attending the meeting were TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, LJP(R) leader Chirag Paswan, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, Jana Sena's Pawan Kalyan, AGP's Atul Bora, and NCP's Praful Patel, along with Modi, and BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and J P Nadda.

    Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha, present at the meeting, stated that the formalities for forming the government under Modi are expected to conclude soon. He added that all parties expressed confidence in Modi's leadership.

    A resolution passed at the meeting affirmed that the NDA government will continue to work towards improving living standards and ensuring the country's all-round development while preserving its heritage.

    "We are all proud that the NDA fought the 2024 Lok Sabha polls unitedly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and won. We all NDA leaders unanimously elect Narendra Modi as our leader," it added.

    It also highlighted that people have witnessed development in every sector over the last 10 years due to the NDA government's pro-people policies under Modi.

    The NDA has won 293 seats in the Lok Sabha election, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member House, paving the way for Modi to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962.

    However, this time will be different for Modi as the BJP has fallen short of a majority and now depends on allies for government formation, after having enjoyed a comfortable majority in the previous two terms.

    Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 results: Here's a look at full list of winners from all 543 seats

    At the meeting, the BJP showcased a collective partnership with its allies. Naidu, Kumar, and Shinde sat to Modi's left, while Nadda, Singh, and Shah flanked him on the right. In terms of party strength, Naidu, Kumar, and Shinde lead the largest NDA constituents after the BJP.

    Naidu and Kumar, commanding the support of 28 MPs together, dismissed speculation about their future moves. Naidu reaffirmed his support for the BJP, a sentiment echoed by JD(U)'s Jha. When asked by a reporter if he is in the NDA, Naidu responded, "We contested the elections together. Why do you doubt?"

    All leaders congratulated Modi for his leadership and the nation's progress under his tenure, appreciating his hard work and efforts in nation-building.

    Modi remarked that the historic mandate for the NDA's third consecutive government had not been seen in over 60 years. His allies commended his clear vision for a "Viksit Bharat" and asserted their partnership in achieving this goal. They also praised Modi for enhancing India's global stature and his efforts towards poverty eradication, pledging to continue the good work.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 9:47 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NDA leaders unanimously elect PM Modi as alliance leader paving way for Modi Govt 3.0 snt

    Modi Govt 3.0: PM Modi unanimously elected as NDA leader, gears up for historic third term

    Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! Railway employee, wife jump in front of moving train with 2 children AJR

    Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! Railway employee, wife jump in front of moving train with 2 children

    Excise policy case: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal; check details AJR

    Excise policy case: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal; check details

    Devendra Fadnavis offers to step down as Deputy CM amid BJP's poor Lok Sabha performance in Maharashtra anr

    Devendra Fadnavis offers to step down as Deputy CM amid BJP's poor Lok Sabha performance in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 results: Here's a look at full list of winners from all 543 seats snt

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 results: Here's a look at full list of winners from all 543 seats

    Recent Stories

    T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's return to Captaincy -Ricky Ponting weighs in on Pakistan's prospects this WC osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's return to Captaincy -Ricky Ponting weighs in on Pakistan's prospects this WC

    T20 World Cup 2024: Cricket in Uganda - A Journey of resilience and heritage osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Cricket in Uganda - A Journey of resilience and heritage

    Namrata Malla SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress' sultry dance takes internet by storm [PHOTOS] ATG

    Namrata Malla SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress' sultry dance takes internet by storm [PHOTOS]

    Mohammad Irfan:A look at the tallest cricketer's career & achievements osf

    Mohammad Irfan:A look at the tallest cricketer's career & achievements

    NDA leaders unanimously elect PM Modi as alliance leader paving way for Modi Govt 3.0 snt

    Modi Govt 3.0: PM Modi unanimously elected as NDA leader, gears up for historic third term

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon