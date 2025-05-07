Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif termed the Indian missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab province as an "act of war" and said his country has every right to give a “befitting reply.”

Sharif said India has carried out attacks on five places in Pakistan.

“The treacherous enemy has launched a cowardly attack on five locations within Pakistan. This heinous act of aggression will not go unpunished. Pakistan reserves the absolute right to respond decisively to this unprovoked Indian attack — a resolute response is already underway,” Shehbaz Sharif wrote.

“The entire nation stands united behind its armed forces, and our morale and resolve remain unshaken. Our thoughts and prayers are with the brave officers and soldiers of Pakistan. The people of Pakistan and its forces are fully prepared to confront and defeat any threat with our strength and determination. The enemy will never be allowed to achieve its malicious aims,” he said, adding that the entire nation is with the Pakistani Armed Forces.

"We will respond with full force. We will pay off this debt in the manner such debt is paid," Asif told Geo News.

He said Pakistan's response would be both kinetic and diplomatic, and it would not take long to retaliate to the Indian attack.

"All places are open for the international media to verify if they targeted terrorists' camps or civilians," he said.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces carried out precision missile strikes early on Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including Bahawalpur—known to be a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.

The strikes were part of a covert military offensive named 'Operation Sindoor', as confirmed by the Indian Army in a statement released at 1:44 am.

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Army said.

"The actions by the Indian Armed forces have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature," it added.

The statement emphasized that no Pakistani military installations were targeted, underlining New Delhi’s intent to specifically dismantle terror infrastructure.

"India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the Army further stated.