US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed confidence about reaching a "very good" trade deal with China, even as the US imposed steep tariffs of up to 245 per cent on Chinese imports in response to Beijing's retaliatory actions.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed confidence about reaching a "very good" trade deal with China, even as the US imposed steep tariffs of up to 245 per cent on Chinese imports in response to Beijing's retaliatory actions.

"We're going to make a deal. I think we're going to make a very good deal with China," Trump said, as reported by The Hill. He also told reporters he thought the US would have "very little problem making a deal with Europe or anybody else."

Trump's remarks came during the visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to the White House, where he also expressed confidence in reaching a trade deal with the European Union (EU) before the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs ends.

According to a White House fact sheet, China's retaliatory actions have resulted in up to a 245 per cent tariff on imports to the United States. Prior to the latest revision, a 145 per cent tariff was being levied on Chinese exports to the United States.

Reacting to the White House's statement claiming China now faces up to 245 per cent tariffs on imports to the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said they should ask the US side for the "specific tax rate figures."

Lin said that China has repeatedly stated its solemn position on the tariff issue. He said that the tariff war was initiated by the US, and that Beijing has taken countermeasures to protect its legitimate rights and interests and international fairness and justice, terming it completely “reasonable and legal.”

He noted that tariffs and trade wars have no winner. However, he said that China does not want to fight these wars, but is not scared of them. He expressed China's commitment to joining hands and removing barriers.

