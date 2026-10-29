US envoy Jeff Bartos went viral after reading an anti-Castro book during the Cuban Foreign Minister’s U.N. address. The moment came amid a dispute over the US trade embargo and accusations of human rights abuses.

United States of America (USA) envoy Jeff Bartos went viral after being spotted reading Juan Reinaldo Sanchez's book, Double Life of Castro, during Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla's address to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, October 28.

Cuban delegation, led by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, travelled to the US to address the UN General Assembly as part of a long-standing annual diplomatic push regarding the United States' trade embargo. However, the session turned into a fiery standoff when US delegates challenged Havana's annual resolution condemning the trade embargo.

US delegates protested near the podium during the speech, raising points of order and attempting to disrupt the address as claims of human rights abuses and regime corruption were presented to the assembly hall.

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US Delegate Reading Anti-Castro Book Goes Viral

As the US delegation confronted the accusations of human rights abuses and systemic repression under Havana's regime, envoy Jeff Bartos stole the spotlight in a quiet and calculated act of diplomatic defiance.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), as the Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla addressed the delegations from the podium at the UN General Assembly, Bartos was seen seated in his designated place in the American delegation and opened a book, Double Life of Castro.

Written by Cuban author Juan Reinaldo Sanchez, Jeff Bartos was seen flipping through pages of the explosive memoir and the camera panned on the US envoy while Rodríguez delivered his address, making for a striking visual contrast on the international broadcast.

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Fidel Castro, who served as Prime Minister and President of Cuba, had long maintained a public image of revolutionary austerity, but Sanchez’s book apparently exposed the late Cuban Communist leader’s secret luxury, personal yachts, private islands, and hidden wealth enjoyed by him away from the public eye.

Jeff Bartos’ silent protest resonated widely, turning a routine UN session into a viral moment of political theater.

Who is Jeff Bartos?

Jeff Bartos is well-known in American political circles, a Pennsylvania-based businessman, attorney, and diplomat serving as the United States Representative to the United Nations for UN Management and Reform.

Bartos first gained national prominence when he won the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2018 alongside gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner. In 2022, Bartos ran in Pennsylvania's high-profile Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.

In 2025, Donald Trump’s administration appointed him as the United States Representative to the United Nations for UN Management and Reform. Bartos was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in September 2025 to take on the diplomatic posting. Before international diplomacy, Jeff Bartos built his successful career in real estate.

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Bartos began his career practicing law after graduating from Emory University in Georgia and the University of Virginia School of Law, before transitioning into real estate development, where he held executive roles at prominent companies including Toll Brothers and ESB Holdings.

Jeff Bartos earned further recognition when he founded the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a non-profit organization that raised millions of dollars to provide forgivable loans to over 1,000 small businesses across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now serving as the US ambassador for UN Management and Reform, Bartos focuses on Washington’s efforts to improve the organisation’s efficiency, accountability, and use of resources.

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