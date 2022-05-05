Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch:Chinese woman pinned down on floor for forced Covid-19 test

    A video of a woman from China being pinned down by the healthcare workers and being forced for Covid-19 test, is making rounds on social media. The video has left social media outraged.

    Watch Chinese woman pinned down on floor for forced Covid-19 test-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 5, 2022, 8:04 PM IST

    China, with its rising Covid-19 cases, continues with its strict lockdown rules to contain the spread of the pandemic. Shanghai is one among the most affected places in the country. However, due to strict lockdown rules, people in China are not happy with it. There have been numerous videos doing rounds on the internet of people have broken the lockdown rules imposed by the Chinese government. Now, a video on similar lines is doing rounds on social media wherein healthcare workers forcibly took the Covid-19 test of a woman. The video has angered social media users.

    In the video, a woman can be seen pinned down by two healthcare workers. The woman can be seen screaming and trying to resist from getting the Covid-19 test. But the man who is seen sitting on her top pulls her hands under his knees and forcibly opens her mouth. The other healthcare worker dressed in a PPE suit takes her swab sample. Take a  look at the terrifying video:

    This is not the first time that such forcible Covid test videos from China are making rounds on the internet. Last month a video of a few healthcare workers forcibly taking a Covid test on two elderly people was making rounds on the internet leaving netizens terrified. Watch the video:

    We cannot confirm the authenticity of these videos, but the videos have been going viral and people around the world have been throwing criticism over the issues. A user stated that such incidents are tragic and unfair, while another one expressed that he is terrified after watching the video. Many of the users criticised the authorities for such inhumanly behaviour towards the people.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Magician juggles boxes, creates mind-blowing illusion; netizens stunned

    ALSO READ: Watch: Japanese restaurant's unique technique of calculating the food bill will leave you jaw-dropped

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 8:04 PM IST
