Watch: Magician juggles boxes, creates mind-blowing illusion; netizens stunned

The illusion videos are one of the most viewed videos on the internet and they can always give us a mind-blowing effect. We spend a lot of time cracking it down but many of them are very difficult to understand. People also take it up as a challenge and try out their best but few succeed to understand, while the majority of them fail. Now such a video of a magician juggling three boxes is making rounds on social media and netizens find it hard to figure out the trick.

In the video, a magician can be seen juggling three boxes with his both hands. As the video progresses the speed with which he juggles the boxes makes it difficult for the viewers to understand whether he is doing it with just his two hands. It seems to be like he has an extra hand with which he is juggling the boxes. Take a look:

Mind-blowing right! The video was shared on a Twitter page named, Next Level Skills and has taken the internet by storm. The 10-second-long mind-blowing video has gathered around 9 lakh views and 33.6K likes from the date of being online. However, netizens were left stunned after watching it. Many users stated that the magician had an extra hand fitting, while a few others were wondered to know how he does the trick. Many users believed that the magician is doing just with his two hands and also called him extremely talented and praised him for his hard work and determination in attaining such talent. Many others expressed their wonders and loaded the comment section with eye-pop emojis.

ALSO READ: Shark tries to eat up camera; watch to know what happens next

ALSO READ: Watch: Netflix intro recreated using yarn; OTT platform impressed by stop-motion artist's work