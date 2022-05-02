Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Magician juggles boxes, creates mind-blowing illusion; netizens stunned

    A video of a magician juggling three boxes and creating a mind-blowing illusion is going viral over the internet and netizens can't figure out the trick even after watching it countless times.

    Watch Magician juggles boxes, creates mind-blowing illusion; netizens stunned-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 2, 2022, 7:22 PM IST

    The illusion videos are one of the most viewed videos on the internet and they can always give us a mind-blowing effect. We spend a lot of time cracking it down but many of them are very difficult to understand. People also take it up as a challenge and try out their best but few succeed to understand, while the majority of them fail. Now such a video of a magician juggling three boxes is making rounds on social media and netizens find it hard to figure out the trick.

    In the video, a magician can be seen juggling three boxes with his both hands. As the video progresses the speed with which he juggles the boxes makes it difficult for the viewers to understand whether he is doing it with just his two hands. It seems to be like he has an extra hand with which he is juggling the boxes. Take a look:

    Mind-blowing right! The video was shared on a Twitter page named, Next Level Skills and has taken the internet by storm. The 10-second-long mind-blowing video has gathered around 9 lakh views and 33.6K likes from the date of being online. However, netizens were left stunned after watching it. Many users stated that the magician had an extra hand fitting, while a few others were wondered to know how he does the trick. Many users believed that the magician is doing just with his two hands and also called him extremely talented and praised him for his hard work and determination in attaining such talent. Many others expressed their wonders and loaded the comment section with eye-pop emojis.

    ALSO READ: Shark tries to eat up camera; watch to know what happens next

    ALSO READ: Watch: Netflix intro recreated using yarn; OTT platform impressed by stop-motion artist's work

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 7:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Japanese restaurant's unique technique of calculating the food bill will leave you jaw-dropped-tgy

    Watch: Japanese restaurant's unique technique of calculating the food bill will leave you jaw-dropped

    Angry tusker charges tourist canter in Corbet Tiger Reserve; watch - gps

    Angry tusker charges tourist canter in Corbet Tiger Reserve; watch

    Mans hilarious workout video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Man’s hilarious workout video goes viral

    Brave man dances with pythons on his shoulders - gps

    Watch: Brave man dances with pythons on his shoulders

    Is the man delivering milk on a Formula 1 car? Watch - gps

    Is the man delivering milk on a Formula 1 car? Watch

    Recent Stories

    NCP leader Nawab Malik taken from jail to hospital, condition 'serious' - adt

    NCP leader Nawab Malik taken from jail to hospital, condition 'serious'

    Watch Japanese restaurant's unique technique of calculating the food bill will leave you jaw-dropped-tgy

    Watch: Japanese restaurant's unique technique of calculating the food bill will leave you jaw-dropped

    Ecommerce firm booked in Mumbai for selling abortion kit illegally

    E-commerce firm booked in Mumbai for selling abortion kit illegally

    tennis Madrid Open Rafael Nadal Alexander Zverev practice together ahead of face-off among clay's 'Big 5' snt

    Madrid Open: Nadal, Zverev practice together ahead of face-off among clay's 'Big 5'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Andre Russell vows Kolkata Knight Riders will try to pile pressure on Rajasthan Royals-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: Andre Russell vows Kolkata will try to pile pressure on Rajasthan

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon