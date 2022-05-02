Watch: Japanese restaurant's unique technique of calculating the food bill will leave you jaw-dropped

A video of a Japanese restaurant using a quick and smart way of generating the food bill of the customers has gone viral and netizens are stunned after watching the video.

Technology has always helped humans work easier and smarter. Some great technology videos can leave us amazed. Speaking of technology the first country that comes to our mind will always be Japan. It is believed that Japan is living in the future. From robots to bullet trains they are far more advanced in the technology sectors than any other country in the world. Now such a unique and advanced technology video from Japan is making rounds on the internet and netizens are left eye-popped after watching it.

In the video, a man who is a blogger can be seen enjoying multiple Japanese treats such as Sushi, Gyoza and more from a restaurant. As he finishes his food the chef takes all the plates that he has ordered and makes a single pile. What the chef does next will surely amaze you! The chef takes a scanning device and just runs over the plate piles and as the scan completes it shows the total bill amount of the blogger's order. Take a look at the eye-popping video:

Shocked right? You might be thinking about how it would have worked. Well, each plate has a different cost and a chip in each plate helps the device to identify the dishes quickly and calculates the total amount of the food by generating a bill. So cool right!

The video was shared by the blogger himself on his Instagram page named @allstarseven. The video has gathered around 4 million views and 232,356 likes from the date of being online and the numbers are increasing only. Netizens were stunned to see the technology and loaded the comment section with amazing comments. A user stated that no wonder Japan is known to be the most disciplined country in the world, while another user wrote the video is really awesome. A few even applauded and praised the country for its unique and rapid advancement.

