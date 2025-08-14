The incident comes amid increased tension following US President Donald Trump's deployment of federal authorities to address crime, resulting in over 100 arrests for various offenses. The accused, Sean Charles Dunn, confessed to the sandwich assault.

Washington DC (US): A 37-year-old man has been charged with felony assault after allegedly throwing a Subway sandwich at a federal officer in Washington, DC. Video footage of the incident, which has been widely shared online, appears to show the suspect, later identified as Sean Charles Dunn, standing with several federal agents before suddenly flinging the deli sandwich at one of them, striking the officer in the chest.

Prosecutors say Dunn also shouted “fascists” toward the officers during the confrontation. DC U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro denounced the behavior in a statement and a video posted to X, saying, “Law enforcement officers are not out there to be assaulted or mocked. He might have thought it was amusing at the time, but he’s facing the consequences now—felony assault on a police officer.”

According to a criminal complaint, Dunn told a DC police officer, “I did it. I threw a sandwich.” The incident unfolded amid heightened tensions in the capital following President Trump’s recent decision to place the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under federal authority, deploy the National Guard, and bring in additional federal agents to address crime. The White House reported that these efforts have resulted in over 100 arrests in recent days, including 33 linked to alleged firearms offences, 23 for immigration violations, 10 on outstanding warrants, and seven in connection with drug-related crimes.