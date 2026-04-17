Indian Vice President CP Radhakrishnan is set for a historic two-day visit to Sri Lanka from April 19. This marks the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian VP, where he will meet President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and PM Harini Amarasuriya.

The Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan, is set to embark on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka beginning April 19, marking the first-ever bilateral visit by the Vice President to the island nation.

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According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, CP Radhakrishnan will visit the island nation from April 19 to April 20. During the visit, the Vice President will call on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and also hold discussions with Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, along with other senior dignitaries and representatives of the Indian diaspora.

"During his visit, Hon'ble Vice President will call on the President of Sri Lanka, H.E. Anura Kumara Disanayaka. He will also meet Hon'ble Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, as well as other dignitaries and Indian diaspora leaders," the statement read.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that Sri Lanka remains a key partner in India's Vision MAHASAGAR and the Neighbourhood First policy and added that the visit comes in continuation of recent high-level engagements between the two countries and is expected to further strengthen longstanding civilisational ties.

"The visit of the Hon'ble Vice President to Sri Lanka follows recent high-level engagements between the two nations and will further reinforce the millennia-old people-to-people ties that bind India and Sri Lanka," the statement noted.

India and Sri Lanka share a civilisational relationship spanning more than 2,500 years, underpinned by deep historical, cultural and people-to-people linkages. According to the MEA, over the decades, bilateral ties have evolved into a mature and diversified partnership, covering areas such as trade, defence cooperation, development assistance, connectivity, education, culture, and energy security. The relationship is further strengthened by extensive interactions between the people of both countries, which continue to serve as the foundation for a multifaceted and resilient partnership.

India's Continued Support and Regional Role

In recent engagements, India has also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting neighbouring countries in meeting their developmental and energy needs. During an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia last week, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India continues to extend assistance to partner countries, including Sri Lanka.

"Even as we work to strengthen our own energy security, we are also providing support to neighbouring countries, at their request, to meet their energy needs. We supplied 38 metric tonnes of petroleum products to Sri Lanka two weeks ago," he said. The statement highlights India's continued role as a reliable regional partner, particularly in ensuring energy stability and addressing supply requirements in the Indian Ocean neighbourhood. (ANI)