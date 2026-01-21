EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Europe to accelerate its push for independence in economy and security, citing a 'seismic' global shift. She reaffirmed Greenland's sovereignty and stressed the need for a stronger, united EU.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday called for greater European independence in economic and security matters, noting the rapid global changes, while reaffirming Greenland's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid US President Donald Trump's threat to annex the Arctic Island.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During her opening speech at the European Parliament, the EU Chief noted the shift in the global order, acknowledging the uncertainties and volatility across many parts of the globe. "Since I stood last time here in this plenary, we have witnessed events that have shaken the world. From the nationwide protests and repression across Iran to the seizing of shadow fleet tankers in the North Atlantic. From the volatile situation around the Arctic and Greenland to the relentless bombing against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, from the tensions in the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific, all of this reflects a number of realities for Europe," von der Leyen said.

A Call for European Independence

She described the global order as "seismic and permanent", driven by economic, military, technological, and geopolitical power, and stressed the need for Europe to adapt to this reality. Von der Leyen emphasised the urgency of Europe accelerating its push for independence across the economy, security, technology, and democracy, noting the rise in lawlessness and the undermining of international order.

Defining European Strength and Independence

"The first is a confirmation that the shift in the international order is not only seismic, but permanent. The sheer speed of change far outstrips anything we have seen in decades. We now live in a world defined by raw power--whether economic, military, technological, or geopolitical. And while many of us may not like it, we must deal with the world as it is now. This brings me to the second reality and imperative for Europe: the need to speed up our push for independence. Whether in our economy or in our security, whether on technology or democracy, we must be strong in shaping ourselves if we do not want to be shaped by the world around us," she said. "In this increasingly lawless world, Europe needs its own levers of power. A strong economy, a thriving single market that can compete globally, strong innovation and technological capacity, united societies with high levels of education, talent and robust health systems, and above all, a real capacity to defend ourselves. This is what European independence is all about," the EU Chief added.

Arctic Security and Greenland's Sovereignty

Addressing Arctic security amid the recent rhetoric of Trump's call to annex Greenland and his threats to impose tariffs on EU members Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden, and non-EU countries Norway and the UK, if the Arctic Island is not sold to Washington, she noted, "Greenland is not just a territory on the world map or a land rich in critical raw materials, nor only a strategic outpost on emerging global sea routes. Above all, Greenland is home to a free and sovereign people. Its sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, and its future can only be decided by Greenlanders themselves."

Cooperation with US and NATO

She also highlighted Europe's cooperation with the US and NATO, and the development of a European Arctic security package, including investment in Greenland and enhanced defence capabilities with partners such as the UK, Canada, Norway, and Iceland. "We agree with our American friends on the need to ensure Arctic security and are working closely together, notably within NATO. We share the same strategic assessment. That is why the threat of additional tariffs for security reasons is simply wrong. A downward spiral between allies would only embolden our adversaries," she said.

"We will also work with the United States and partners on broader Arctic security and use increased defence spending on Arctic-ready capabilities, strengthening cooperation with partners such as the UK, Canada, Norway, Iceland and others," the EU Chief added.

Support for Ukraine and Economic Resilience

On Ukraine, von der Leyen reiterated Europe's steadfast support, citing the EUR 90 billion raised to assist the country and also underscoring the importance of economic resilience through global trade, including partnerships with Mercosur, a South American trade bloc and upcoming deals with India, to reduce dependencies and strengthen European strategic autonomy. "Europe is expanding its global partnerships, including historic agreements with Mercosur and upcoming deals with India, creating jobs, strengthening resilience and increasing strategic independence," von der Leyen said.

"This moment of global change is fraught with danger, but Europe must be ready to move faster and become more independent to secure its future. This will not be easy and will require difficult decisions, but with a shared vision and collective resolve, it is achievable," she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)