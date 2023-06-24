Mercenary group Wagner enters Russia's Rostov, top boss vows to 'go to the end'

"We are going onwards and we will go to the end," Wagner group head Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a new audio message after vowing to sideline Russia's military leadership.

The commander of the Russian mercenary organisation Wagner vowed on Saturday that his soldiers would "destroy everything" in their path as they worked to overthrow the country's military leadership in Moscow. Yevgeny Prigozhin promised to discredit Russia's military leadership in a new audio message, saying, "We are moving forward and we will go to the end."