Vivek Ramaswamy's barefoot interview sparks debate, many defend it as cultural norm

Vivek Ramaswamy's barefoot home interview has sparked debate, with critics calling it 'un-American', while many defend it as a cultural norm. Supporters argue it reflects hygiene and Indian tradition, while others dismiss the controversy as trivial.

Entrepreneur and political figure Vivek Ramaswamy has ignited fresh debate after an old video of him conducting a home interview barefoot resurfaced on social media. The 39-year-old, now running for governor of Ohio following his 2024 presidential campaign, faced criticism as some users deemed his choice 'uncivilized' and 'un-American'. However, many defended him, citing cultural norms and personal freedom.

A user on X shared a screenshot of the interview, highlighting Ramaswamy’s bare feet and writing, 'Vivek will never be governor of Ohio. This is unacceptable for America.' The post quickly gained traction, sparking debate over political image, cultural differences, and public expectations from American leaders.

Divided reactions: Cultural norm or lack of decorum?

Critics questioned why Ramaswamy insisted on being shoeless, with one user even speculating about an "unpleasant smell." Others viewed it as a breach of decorum, particularly for a public figure.

However, many users defended Ramaswamy, arguing that being barefoot at home is common in many cultures, particularly in India. Some pushed back against the outrage, pointing out that expecting people to wear shoes indoors was far less hygienic.

One user sarcastically noted, "Keeping on dirty, stinky shoes is apparently what defines real Americans." Another wrote, "Wearing shoes in your house is so low vibration."

Supporters highlight cultural traditions

Many praised Ramaswamy for upholding Indian traditions, where removing shoes before entering a home is a long-standing practice.

One user wrote, "Actually, this is fully acceptable in America. You know why? Because freedom, that's why. If you think he can't be barefoot in his OWN house, you need to go touch grass."

Others echoed similar sentiments, "The people that find this ‘disgusting’ neither shower nor understand cultural differences." "What’s wrong with sitting barefoot on your own couch?" "WTH wears SHOES inside?"

Several users also pointed out the hygiene aspect of footwear indoors, emphasizing that shoes track in dirt, germs, mold, and even animal feces. A comment read, "So gross! So uncivilized to wear shoes inside. Most of the world is civilized enough to take them off."

Another user highlighted how this practice is common across the world, saying, "Try traveling outside America. Go to Asia or Down Under."

'Not a serious issue,' say some users

Others dismissed the controversy altogether, arguing that house rules vary across cultures and should be respected. A user wrote, "Expecting people to wear shoes at home? Maybe a cultural difference. I have a lot of questions now. Is this common across all US states or just cold-weather states? Do guests bring indoor shoes? If it's the same shoes for indoors and outdoors, that’s never hygienic."

Another added, "This isn’t serious. I’m an American and take my shoes off at the door. Dislike him for something more substantive."

One user specifically pointed out that in South India, many families never wear shoes inside their homes due to an age-old tradition aimed at keeping indoor spaces cleaner and reducing the spread of germs.

The barefoot pic of Ramaswamy has gathered over a lakh views on X, with supporters and critics clashing over whether his barefoot appearance was a cultural norm, personal choice, or political misstep.

While some see it as a harmless personal habit, others believe it reinforces stereotypes that could impact his gubernatorial run.

