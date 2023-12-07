Viral video exposes Pakistani immigrants' illicit journeys to Italy; prompts questions on funding, motivations

Last week, Italian lawmakers granted approval for a government decree, enabling migrants aged 16 or 17 to be detained in adult reception centers. Additionally, the decree enhances police authority to verify the age of migrants, ensuring that individuals are not falsely claiming to be underage.

A recent viral video on social media platform X has allegedly shed light on the clandestine journeys of illegal Muslim immigrants from Pakistan to Italy, passing through Turkey. This revelation raises questions about the forces behind these migrations and the potential motivations driving them. As the video captures the perilous journey of these individuals seeking refuge in Europe, concerns are growing about the impact on European stability and the ongoing financial support for such operations.

One of the critical questions raised by this revelation is who continues to finance these clandestine journeys, and what could be the underlying motives. While the purported video provides a glimpse into their journey via the sea route, it also prompts speculation about external forces that may be backing these operations. The financial support required for such large-scale migrations suggests a deeper agenda that extends beyond the individual aspirations of the immigrants.

The influx of illegal immigrants into Europe has been a longstanding concern, with various nations grappling to manage the socio-economic and political repercussions. The organized nature of these migration routes raises questions about the potential destabilization of European nations.

Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the video

According to both Italian and European legislation, unaccompanied young migrants are eligible for preferential treatment. This includes protection from expulsion and access to a broader range of welfare and support services.

The decree, part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government response to the increasing sea immigration, has successfully completed its parliamentary approval process. The Senate supported it with a vote of 97 to 65, with one abstention.

This measure permits the detention of minors aged 16 or 17 in adult migrant reception camps when facilities for underage migrants are insufficient. It specifies that they can be held in these camps for a maximum of 150 days. According to Italian law, an individual attains adulthood at the age of 18.

Additionally, the decree empowers adult migrant centers to accommodate up to twice their standard capacity during periods of heightened immigration. Furthermore, it grants authorization for the use of X-rays by the police to estimate the age of young migrants and facilitates the expulsion of those discovered to have provided false information about their age.

Unicef, the United Nations agency dedicated to children's well-being, conveyed in a document submitted to the Italian parliament that the decree could potentially violate the Convention on the Rights of the Child and "may lead to a restriction of the fundamental rights of minors."

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Meloni disclosed Italy's plans to establish migrant identification and reception centers in Albania, expressing her hope that these facilities could accommodate up to 36,000 sea migrants annually.

Official data indicates a significant increase in migrant arrivals in Italy this year, with 152,000 individuals disembarking, compared to 94,000 in the same period in 2022—an embarrassing surge for a government that has committed to reducing arrivals from Northern Africa. Approximately 11 percent of this year's arrivals constitute unaccompanied minors.