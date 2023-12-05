Pakistani Army official's shocker: No one wants to chain Modi sahab as much as we want to (WATCH)

A viral video on X (formerly Twitter) features a senior Pakistani Army official addressing a gathering, where he makes significant claims expressing a desire to "chain PM Modi" and proclaiming ambitions to "liberate Palestine."

A viral video on X (formerly Twitter) features a senior Pakistani Army official making controversial statements, including expressing a desire to "chain PM Modi" and claiming ambitions to "liberate Palestine." The official's inflammatory speech, steeped in distorted Islamic eschatology, asserts the supremacy of the Pakistani Army and foresees the subjugation of the "rulers of India."

In the video, the Army official boldly proclaims, "Pakistani Army is the army," garnering applause from the audience. He further asserts that the "rulers of India" will be made slaves and predicts the liberation of Palestine by the "army of the east."

The official's explicit targeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is evident in his statement, "Nobody wants to chain Modi sahab as much as we want to." The crowd responds with cheers and applause, indicating a receptive audience to such provocative rhetoric.

This incident is not the first instance of a Pakistani Army official using objectionable language against Prime Minister Modi. Earlier incidents, where derogatory language was directed at India's Prime Minister, have circulated on social media, raising concerns about the tone and rhetoric employed by certain officials.

The inflammatory remarks made by the Pakistani Army official carry significant implications, especially in the context of strained relations between India and Pakistan. Such statements not only contribute to escalating tensions but also underscore the challenges in fostering diplomatic dialogue and regional stability.

The video's virality on social media platforms raises questions about the impact of such rhetoric on public sentiment and cross-border relations. It also emphasizes the role of social media in disseminating and amplifying inflammatory content, which can have far-reaching consequences.