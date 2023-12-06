Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pakistan: LeT mastermind of 2015 Udhampur attack Hanzla Adnan killed by 'unknown men' in Karachi

    Adnan's involvement was recorded in the Ministry of Home Affairs' parliamentary document, highlighting the 2015 BSF convoy attack in Udhampur, resulting in two BSF personnel deaths and injuries to 14 others.

    In Pakistan's series of assaults targeting terrorists involved in past attacks on India, another most-wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant met his demise. Hanzla Adnan, purportedly the mastermind behind the 2015 attack on a BSF convoy in Udhampur, was reportedly gunned down outside his Karachi residence between December 2 and 3.

    Allegedly close to LeT chief Hafiz Saeed, Adnan, critically injured in the attack, was covertly rushed to a Karachi hospital by the Pakistani Army, succumbing to his injuries on December 5, as per media reports.

    'Unknown' assailants target ASWJ terrorist Bilaal Mursheed in Pakistan's Karachi; leave him severely injured

    Adnan's involvement was recorded in the Ministry of Home Affairs' parliamentary document, highlighting the 2015 BSF convoy attack in Udhampur, resulting in two BSF personnel deaths and injuries to 14 others. One attacker was killed, while the other, identified as Md. Naveed Yakub alias Usman from Faisalabad, Pakistan, was apprehended.

    Besides the Udhampur incident, Adnan was linked to the Pampore attack, which claimed the lives of at least eight security personnel.

    This marks the 19th instance in 20 months where terrorists, responsible for various attacks in India, have been anonymously targeted in Pakistan. Recently, Khwaja Shahid, allegedly the mastermind behind the 2018 Sunjuwan Army Camp attack in Jammu, was found decapitated in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after reportedly being abducted.

    'Will attack Parliament on or before December 13': Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's new threat over plot to kill him

    In October, Daud Malik, a trusted associate of Masood Azhar, faced a broad daylight killing in Waziristan, adding to the string of similar incidents targeting individuals linked to acts of terror in India.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
