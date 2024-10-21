'Violates UN resolutions': Iran complains to UN nuclear watchdog about Israeli threats to its nuclear sites

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, announced on Monday that the country has formally written to the United Nations' nuclear watchdog to express concerns over Israel's threats directed at its nuclear facilities.

This statement came during a weekly news conference, where Baghaei highlighted Israel's commitment to retaliate against Iran following a missile launch by the latter on October 1. This has sparked widespread speculation regarding the potential targeting of Iran's nuclear sites by Israel.

"Threats to attack nuclear sites are against UN resolutions.... and are condemned... we have sent a letter about it to... the UN nuclear watchdog," Baghaei said in the televised news conference.

In a separate statement, Baghaei announced that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi would visit Bahrain and Kuwait on Monday as part of Iran's initiative to reduce regional tensions. This comes in the wake of Iran's missile attack on October 1, which was launched in retaliation for Israeli strikes against its allies, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

This marked the second instance of Iranian attacks on Israel this year; following the first missile strike in April, Israel conducted an airstrike on an air defense site in central Iran in response.

Last week, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned UN chief Antonio Guterres that Tehran is ready for a “decisive and regretful” response if Israel attacks his country in retaliation to the almost 200 ballistic missiles at Israel.

“Iran, while making all-out efforts to protect the peace and security of the region, is fully prepared for a decisive and regretful response to any adventures” by Israel, Iran’s foreign minister had said during a phone call with Guterres, according to a statement from his office.

During the call, Araqchi also had urged the United Nations to utilize its resources to "stop the crimes and aggressions of the Israeli regime and to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Gaza."

In the call, Araqchi had also emphasized the necessity of halting Israeli attacks on Lebanon, cautioned against any "new adventures," and urged the removal of Israeli "obstacles" that are hindering the delivery of aid to displaced individuals.

