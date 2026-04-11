Amid US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad, Tehran University's Elham Kadkhodaee says Iranians are not optimistic but hopeful. She notes Iran's stronger negotiating position and non-negotiable stance on including its ally Hezbollah in any ceasefire.

Amid the ongoing peace talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, Elham Kadkhodaee, Assistant Professor, West Asian Studies at the University of Tehran on Saturday said that the people "are not very much optimistic about the outcome of these talks, but still we're giving it a hope to go on." Speaking to ANI, she said, " Well I think what we see, from what we see in Iran, people are not very much optimistic about the outcome of these talks, but still we're giving it a hope to go on."

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Iran's Hardline Negotiating Framework

Highlighting what sets the current negotiations apart, she noted, "I think that the thing that has changed this time is the way that Iran is approaching these talks. Iran has determined the framework for the talks."

Strait of Hormuz and Military Deterrence

Kadkhodaee added that Iran currently holds strategic leverage mentioning the Strait of Hormuz, saying, "Iran is in a position of slightly more powerful position because, you know, the Strait of Hormuz is still controlled by Iran."

She further stated, "Iran has demonstrated that the American military option against this country is not a viable option for the Americans." Emphasising the broader implications, she said, "It has demonstrated in practice that this option has a lot of costs, not just for the Americans, but the whole world economy. "

On the prospects of progress, she remarked," I guess if Americans approach this round of talks in a more realistic way, considering American interests rather than interests of the Zionist regime, maybe we could have some hope of something positive coming out of these talks."

Ceasefire Must Include Lebanon

Addressing Iran's insistence on including Lebanon in any ceasefire framework, Kadkhodaee said, "This is non-negotiable because Hezbollah, which is part of the Lebanese government, is an important and significant ally of Iran."

She added, "It is also important because the Israelis are massacring people in Lebanon." Expanding on the humanitarian concerns, she said, "And it's not just the Shia, it's not just members of Hezbollah, they're just, you know, it's an all-out terrorism against the people of Lebanon. And that, that really needs to stop."

Referring to past ceasefires, she noted," Previous ceasefires with the Israelis both in Gaza and both in Lebanon have proved to be inadequate in stopping the Israelis from terrorizing people."

She added, " So Iran thinks that maybe a round of talks and an agreement with the Americans, who always support the Israelis, would be a more effective way of putting this terrorism to stop."

High-Level Delegations Convene in Islamabad

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance is currently engaged in a high-level meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement from the White House. The dialogue between the two leaders was confirmed by Al Jazeera, which reported that the discussions are part of the broader diplomatic engagement taking place in the Pakistani capital.

The meeting coincides with Islamabad taking centre stage as it hosts high-stakes peace talks between the United States and Iran this Saturday. The Iranian and American delegations have both arrived in the city to participate in the discussions, marking a significant moment in regional diplomacy centred at the Serena Hotel.

Visuals from outside the luxury hotel showed tight security and a flurry of movement as the international delegations convened at the venue where the talks are currently being held. The American delegation includes JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. The Pakistani delegation includes Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister, and Ishaq Dar, the foreign minister and deputy prime minister.

While the White House is working to provide a list of all the participants, no additional details are available at this time. The arrival of these high-level officials follows what Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed "make or break" negotiations. Held under intense security, the summit aims to stabilise a fragile ceasefire and navigate the future of regional security.

On Saturday morning, the Iranian delegation departed their residence for the Prime Minister's Office to commence formal discussions, a meeting that follows a week of global anticipation after the ceasefire announcement on April 8. (ANI)