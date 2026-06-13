Iran's foreign minister outlined a two-stage MoU with the US, covering the nuclear program, sanctions relief, and the Strait of Hormuz. Key demands include lifting the US naval blockade, unfreezing assets, and US respect for Iran's sovereignty.

The memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran will address a range of issues, including Tehran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and the status of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday, according to Iran's state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

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According to IRIB, Araghchi said the agreement consists of two stages and that the nuclear issue was not discussed in the first stage and was deferred to the second phase. He added that if the provisions of the memorandum of understanding are not met, the final agreement will not be signed.

Strait of Hormuz and Sanctions Relief

"The first thing mentioned in the agreement is that the US naval blockade be lifted," Araghchi said. "According to international law, not possible to collect tolls from the Strait of Hormuz, but service fees will be collected. Paying compensation to Iran is in plan," IRIB quoted the Iranian Foreign Minister as saying.

Araghchi further stated that the Strait of Hormuz remains under the sovereignty of Iran and Oman, adding that "the future of the Strait of Hormuz will not be like the past", and indicated that Iran and Oman would soon issue a joint statement on its management.

Nuclear Program Position

On the nuclear issue, he said, "At this stage, we did not discuss nuclear issues. However, in any case, our position regarding enriched materials is that if dilution is to take place, it will happen inside Iran, NOT in another country."

MoU Provisions on Assets and Sovereignty

Araghchi further stated, "The text of the initial memorandum of understanding consists of 2 pages. None of Iran's frozen assets can remain frozen according to the memorandum of understanding." The memorandum would also address other key sources of friction in the Washington-Tehran relationship, including a written assurance from the United States affirming that it "respects Iran's sovereignty," according to the foreign minister.

Commitment to Hezbollah Unchanged

He also stated, "We will never leave Hezbollah in Lebanon alone, and the end of the war in Lebanon will include all fronts."

This comes after Araghchi said that the "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer", indicating that it was nearing finalisation. (ANI)