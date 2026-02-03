US singer Mary Millben praised the US-India trade deal, attributing its success to the humility of President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi. She said humility led to reconciliation and the finalization of a deal valuable to both nations.

US based Singer Mary Millben has lauded the US-India trade deal, saying it highlighted the power of humility. Millben said that the deal was a result of US President Donald Trump displaying humility for restoring relations with India after weeks of uncertainty.

In a post on X on Tuesday, she said, "Humility is the pathway to reconciliation, peace, and prosperity. Humility is the foundation of diplomacy. When the acknowledgement of wrong course shifts to a compass of value. Today's U.S.-India trade deal signals the power of humility. US President Donald Trump, thank you for taking a posture of humility, yielding to the higher purpose of restoring relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and finalizing a deal of value to both countries. And PM Modi, your public and private humility demonstrated during months of uncertainty with the President, coupled with bold and strategic leadership, has now positioned you as the most valuable leader in geopolitics." Humility is the pathway to reconciliation, peace, and prosperity. Humility is the foundation of diplomacy. When the acknowledgement of wrong course shifts to a compass of value. Today’s U.S.-India trade deal signals the power of humility. @POTUS, thank you for taking a posture… pic.twitter.com/hsxBeRSxNn — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) February 3, 2026

Millben quoted the Holy Bible further highlighting the value of humility and incorporating it in India-US relations. "James 4:10, "Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up." God honors humility. And now, I believe God will honor the prosperity of the U.S.-India relationship going forward. I am proud of my friends today. God bless the U.S.-India relationship. God bless the United States of America. And may God bless my beloved India," she said.

US to Host Critical Minerals Ministerial

Meanwhile, the United States is set to host the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial at the State Department on Wednesday, convened by Marco Rubio, as delegations from over 50 countries gather to strengthen cooperation on securing and diversifying global critical mineral supply chains.

External Affairs Minister S Jasishankar will attend the meeting in the US which will be preceeded by a one-on-one with Secretary Rubio on Tuesday. According to the US State Department, the three-day meeting will focus on bolstering strategic supply lines for minerals essential to technological innovation, economic competitiveness and national security. (ANI)