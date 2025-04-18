Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a stark warning that the Trump administration will abandon Russia-Ukraine peace talks if no substantial progress occurs within days.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that President Donald Trump will abandon efforts to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal unless significant progress is made within days. Rubio emphasized that the administration will not invest weeks or months in futile negotiations.

Speaking in Paris after meeting with European and Ukrainian leaders, Rubio stated that the Trump administration needs to quickly assess whether a deal can be reached within a few weeks. If progress is unlikely, the administration will redirect its focus to other priorities.

"We're not going to continue with this endeavour for weeks and months on end. So we need to determine very quickly now, and I'm talking about a matter of days whether or not this is doable in the next few weeks. If it is we're in. If it's not, then we have other priorities to focus on as well," Rubio said

Despite Trump's initial campaign promise to resolve the conflict within 24 hours of taking office, Rubio acknowledged that the president remains interested in a deal but is unwilling to pursue it indefinitely. Trump later revised his timeline, suggesting a possible agreement by April or May, but obstacles have continued to hinder progress.