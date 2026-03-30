US War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the 'Greater North America' strategy, a new security framework for the northern hemisphere. The doctrine establishes an 'immediate security perimeter' from Greenland to the Panama Canal, north of the equator.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday (local time) outlined a new geopolitical framework, naming it the "Greater North America" strategy, describing it as a redefinition of regional security under President Donald Trump's leadership. Speaking at the US Southern Command headquarters in Doral (Florida), Hegseth said the administration's strategic vision stretches "from Greenland to the Gulf of America to the Panama Canal," encompassing all sovereign countries and territories north of the equator within "immediate security perimeter."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Defining the 'Greater North America' Perimeter

"Every sovereign nation and territory north of the equator, from Greenland to Ecuador and from Alaska to Guyana, is not part of the Global South. It is an immediate security perimeter in this great neighbourhood that we all live in," Hegseth said during a conference of Western Hemisphere defence counterparts. He emphasised that geography underpins the doctrine, pointing to natural barriers such as the Amazon and the Andes mountains, which he argued separate northern and southern strategic responsibilities.

According to Hegseth, the United States will bolster its military posture and presence across the northern hemisphere in coordination with regional partners. He said, "It is an immediate security perimeter in this great neighbourhood that we all live in. Each one of these countries borders either the North Atlantic or the North Pacific. Each one of these countries sits north of the two basic geographic barriers that exist in this region, the Amazon and the Andes mountains." He added, "In the north, the United States must enhance posture and presence in cooperation with you and our sovereign partners to defend our shared immediate security perimeter."

A Call for 'Burden Sharing' in the South

At the same time, Hegseth indicated a shift in expectations for countries south of the equator, calling for an increased "burden sharing " to secure the South Atlantic and South Pacific regions, as well as critical infrastructure and resources. "In the south, meaning south of the equator, the other side of this great neighbourhood, we will strengthen partnerships through increased burden sharing. This will enable you to take a greater role in defending the South Atlantic and the South Pacific and to secure critical infrastructure and resources in partnership with us and other Western nations," Hegseth said.

Reviving a 'Quarter Sphere Defence'

The War Secretary drew parallels with World War II, invoking a revival of a "Quarter Sphere Defence" approach. He said, "This is what we did in World War II. Just like we sank ships with torpedoes in World War II, at the Department of War, we call it the Quarter Sphere Defence. And we will do this again." (ANI)