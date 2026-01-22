Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a trilateral meeting with US and Russian officials in the UAE. At WEF Davos, he also met with US President Donald Trump, who said there is still 'a ways to go' to end the Ukraine war.

A trilateral meeting between US, Ukrainian and Russian officials is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday, signalling that efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine are intensifying.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Zelenskyy said the two-day meeting will be held on Friday and Saturday.

Trump, Zelenskyy Meet in Davos

The announcement came as US President Donald Trump met Zelenskyy on the sidelines of WEF in Davos on Thursday.

Trump said he had a good meeting with the Ukrainian President, but noted that there's still "a ways to go" toward ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

"The war has to end," Trump said after the meeting. "We hope it's going to end. There are a lot of people being killed."

"It's an ongoing process," Trump added. "Everybody wants to have the war end."

Zelenskyy also described the meeting as "positive," adding that was "enough" to say about it.

He said the "last mile" of negotiations "is very difficult." "During any dialogue with any president, I have to defend the interests of my country. That's why the dialogue is maybe, it's not simple," he said. "But it was today. It was positive."

According to CNN, US envoy Steve Witkoff said negotiations to end Russia's war were "down to one issue," with a European official confirming it was related to territory.

Broader Geopolitical Discussions

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy's remarks came after his WEF speech in which he criticised European leaders for what he described as inaction over the war in Ukraine, drawing a comparison with Europe's reaction in recent days on Greenland.

Trump also spoke about developments regarding Greenland, saying negotiations currently give the US "total access" for defence.

The report noted that Trump had earlier announced that a framework of a deal on Greenland had been formed, while ruling out military force and new tariffs on European nations opposing his ambitions.

Earlier, Trump unveiled his "Board of Peace," with fewer than 20 countries attending the signing ceremony. Trump said he wants the board, tasked with rebuilding Gaza and resolving global conflicts, to work with the United Nations, even as he criticised the UN.

Trump also described Gaza as a "beautiful piece of property" while speaking about reconstruction of the war-hit strip. (ANI)