The US, through its DFC, is investing $1.5 billion to build energy security infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific. This historic investment will create a platform to mobilize private capital for LNG and other energy projects in South and Southeast Asia.

Ambassador Sergio Gor said on Friday that the United States is set to invest USD 1.5 billion towards facilitating building energy security infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific--with a focus on South and Southeast Asia. The project would see the mobilisation of US private capital to create LNG and other energy infrastructure in the region.

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He said that the billion-dollar deal by the US International Development Finance Cooperation (DFC) will see the establishment of an investment platform to facilitate the buildout of energy security infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific, focusing primarily on South and Southeast Asia. Gor said in a post on X that it represents the single largest project investment in DFC's history. "The platform will mobilize U.S. private capital to develop liquified natural gas and other energy infrastructure in the region", the post noted. News! DFC will invest $1.5 billion to establish an investment platform to facilitate the buildout of energy security infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific, focusing primarily on South and Southeast Asia. This deal represents the single largest project investment in DFC’s… https://t.co/fipn472SVC — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) June 5, 2026

What is the DFC?

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is the international investment arm of the United States Government and central to US economic statecraft. The official website noted how the DFC, "mobilises private capital to advance U.S. foreign policy and economic development. Our investments deliver strong returns for American taxpayers, drive meaningful economic development for our allies and partners, and secure supply chains to counter and outcompete our adversaries."

Details of the Investment Platform

The DFC announced on Wednesday that its Board of Directors approved $2.5 billion in new strategic investments aimed at strengthening U.S. supply chains, expanding U.S. energy exports, supporting regional peace and stability, and bolstering economic cooperation.

The media release noted that in partnership with U.S. infrastructure investor I Squared Capital, DFC will invest $1.5 billion to establish an investment platform to facilitate the buildout of energy security infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific, focusing primarily on South and Southeast Asia. This deal represents the single largest project investment in DFC's history. The platform will mobilize U.S. private capital to develop liquified natural gas and other energy infrastructure in the region.

"The platform will aim to address the shortage of critical energy infrastructure in these markets that limits energy security, drives price volatility and constrains industrial growth, and look to expand U.S. natural gas and related energy exports to the region," the statement said. (ANI)