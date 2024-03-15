Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    US soil being used for anti-India terror acts: Indian-Americans inform FBI

    A group of influential Indian-Americans in Silicon Valley held a meeting with senior officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ), FBI, and local law enforcement to address concerns about terrorist activities against India occurring on US soil.

    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    A group of prominent Indian-Americans based in Silicon Valley in Northern California met senior officials from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and local law enforcement, highlighting concerns about terrorist activities against India occurring on US soil. The meeting, which focused on addressing hate crimes against Hindus in California, was organized by community leader Ajai Jain Bhutoria in response to growing apprehensions within the Indian-American community. 

    Attended by around two dozen eminent individuals, including Vincent Plair and Harpreet Singh Mokha from the DOJ's Community Relations Service, as well as FBI and police representatives from San Francisco, Milpitas, Freemont, and Newark, the gathering aimed to address the alarming surge in hate crimes against Hindu and Jain places of worship.

    Community Concerns and Law Enforcement Response

    Expressing their dismay over law enforcement's perceived inaction against individuals promoting terrorism activities in India, the Indian-American attendees voiced their concerns about the lack of action against those threatening Indian diplomats and openly calling for terrorist incidents in India. Some cited instances of intimidation, including attempts to burn the Indian consulate in San Francisco. Despite these grievances, senior law enforcement officials cited resource constraints and a lack of awareness about groups like Khalistan in the US.

    Calls for Collective Action and Awareness

    The meeting underscored the need for collective action and awareness-building efforts within the Indian-American community to address hate crimes and terrorism threats effectively. Ajai Jain Bhutoria emphasized the urgency of safeguarding places of worship and tackling hate crimes targeting Hindu temples, with over 11 incidents reported in the Bay Area alone in recent months. Sikh leader Sukhi Chahal highlighted the importance of countering provocative messages from pro-Khalistan elements and advocated for a collaborative approach involving the DOJ and FBI.

    Formation of Working Group and Commitment to Safety

    Following deliberations, it was agreed to establish a working group under the guidance of the DOJ to enhance safety measures at places of worship and ensure systematic reporting of any untoward incidents. This working group will include representatives from various segments of the Indian-American community. Despite concerns raised about law enforcement's understanding of the Khalistan issue, the meeting concluded with a commitment to educate officials and address terrorism threats effectively.

    Community Leaders Urge Vigilance

    Community leaders stressed the importance of vigilance in the face of escalating threats, urging continued cooperation with law enforcement agencies to safeguard the interests of the Indian-American community and promote peace and harmony. Concerns were raised about the perceived ambiguity surrounding the FBI's stance on Khalistani threats, emphasizing the need for clarity and decisive action to counter such narratives.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
