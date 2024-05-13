What are processed foods? Why is it causing deaths?

Lifestyle
Processed foods have been altered from their natural state through various methods such as cooking, baking, freezing, drying, canning, or adding preservatives and flavorings.
These foods come in packages and often contain added sugars, salts, fats, and artificial ingredients. Examples include canned goods, packaged snacks, frozen meals, sugary cereals.
Overconsumption of these ingredients can contribute to health issues like high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke.
Processing can strip foods of their natural nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants. Consuming a diet high in processed foods may lead to nutrient deficiencies and poor overall health.
Processed foods contain artificial additives, preservatives, colors, and flavorings, which may have negative effects on health.
However, their convenience can lead to overconsumption and reliance on nutritionally poor options, which can contribute to health problems in the long term.
Relying heavily on processed foods can result lack of dietary diversity, which is important for obtaining a wide range of nutrients necessary for overall health and well-being.
Processed foods contain additives that can disrupt the balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut, digestive issues and inflammation, which are linked to various chronic diseases.