Ex-Deputy NSA Pankaj Saran says the US views Pakistan's role in West Asia as only passing messages. He asserts the asymmetry of relevance between India and Pakistan will grow, highlighting India's independent geo-strategic significance.

Amid Pakistan's push for a mediatory role in the West Asia crisis, former Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran has said that the United States has given clear indications that Islamabad's role so far is only to pass messages and if Pakistan was so confident about its capability to bring peace, there would not have been three other countries and "they would have done on their own". In an interview with ANI, Pankaj Saran said India has its own position and geo-strategic significance and the asymmetry of the relevance of India and Pakistan is going to grow in the years to come.

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"What we know so far is what has come out from the Americans that they are telling, they are saying that the Pakistani role so far is only to pass messages...pass messages from one side to the other now. If there is a ground attack or a ground offensive, I don't think the Americans are going to allow the Pakistanis to come in the way of, or ask them to help the American military action. I don't think that's going to happen. They're going to tell the Pakistanis you stay away...," Saran said.

Pakistan's Role a 'Political Theatre'

He was asked if there is a certain element to play political theatre of mediation with Pakistan's co-option by the US Administration before real on-ground operations by America or US-Israel against Iran.

"It's a theatre because you had these four countries. If Pakistan was so confident about its capability to bring peace, they would not have co-opted the other three countries. I mean, they would have done it on their own. After all, you would like to take the limelight and not share the stage with anyone. But countries like Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, they are experienced and we basically have no problems with Egypt. We have no problems with Saudi Arabia. We have pretty friendly ties with both of them. And they have a very healthy regard for us," Saran said.

"It could be part of the theatre. The fact is that this is pretty much part of the strategy we have seen that, he talks, President Trump says many things in terms of the will stretch to the limits of any given situation and then back off....so like this ground offensive, I mean, it's possible. I mean, he may go in, but I would only say that what strikes me is what the Iranians have said welcome to hell because you're not...it's not going to be so simple," he added.

Saran said it is also that if you do manage to exercise control over a certain piece of territory, how long can you keep it for? "I mean how long can you sustain," he asked.

Pakistan's Offer of Services to Trump

Answering a query, Saran said Pakistani leadership realized that in Trump 1.0, they had developed very close links with the US Administration, with the Trump people, because of the Taliban deal.

"And they had actually delivered the Taliban. So if you look at that experience, you know, obviously they used that very much. It also kind of merged nicely with the US plan to fix the Iran problem. And that's where Munir and the Pakistanis... stuck their neck out and offered their services as far as Iran is concerned. And I think that's what happened in the middle of last year. So a lot of the discussion we should presume between Munir and Trump was not so much about us, but about Iran and what Trump was planning to do. Because after this lunch and everything else, that's when all the bombing took place of Iran and so on," Saran said.

Complexities of the Peace Process

Asked about the complexity of the negotiation process, Saran said problems have persisted despite talks over the decades.

"If you want to dissect the complexities, you can. It's like an onion. You can keep peeling one layer after the other and you will still not. I mean, American presidents, legions of them have spent their full terms trying to find a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict dating back 25 years starting from Hillary Clinton, starting from Reagan, Bill Clinton...they've just spent their life, and every President, it's almost like our prime ministers try wanting to fix the Pakistan problem...," he said.

Analysis of the Mediating Group

"Let's look at the players involved. It's Saudi, Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan. This business that you can bring the strengths together and four becomes 40, but it's not going to happen. It's also a Sunni grouping. It's also a Sunni grouping. So, Iran will not necessarily accept...the irony over here is that this idea of an Islamic grouping was completely silent when the Gaza Board of Peace was constituted. The rights of Palestinian people were completely put to the side and they were part of this grouping when the resolution was passed."

India's Growing Geo-Strategic Significance

Saran said no one can underestimate India's geo-political significance.

"Is India not going to be a systemically significant player on the global stage. I mean, how much money can the United States or the Trump family or the administration earn from Pakistan? I mean, in the days to come, in the years to come, you know, the asymmetry of the relevance of India and Pakistan is going to grow. It's not going to... Now, it's another matter if every step of Pakistan and if you want to compare yourself to Pakistan, you can do that. But that's hardly the template or the litmus test for which you should check whether you're doing well or you're not doing well."

Saran said that expectations from India are "far more than what our own expectations are of ourselves".

"And you hear that wherever you travel out of India. And they all say that you're punching below your weight or that they are betting on you from a strategic sense, from a geopolitical lens."

India's Strategic Choice

Saran also said there are good reasons India is not among the negotiators in the West Asia crisis.

"Why is China not getting into this? Why is Russia not getting into this? Why is Europe not getting into this? I don't understand. Why is Turkey not getting into this as they did in Ukraine? Why are they riding on Pakistan's back?...It's a strategic choice you make. We have made phone calls. We've got lines open with everyone," he said.

Pakistan's Historical Leverage

He said there's something about the DNA of a country or a nation.

"As far as Pakistan is concerned, look, they have a history starting from 1971, where if you don't have many cards to play, you are going to leverage your geographical location, your identity as an Islamic nation. So both Islam and geography are working in your favour. And so you use that to the extent you can. So they did it in 71 between the United States and China. Much more recently, they did it right up to Afghanistan also," he said

Saran noted mediation also requires the right tipping point.

"I mean, you want to get into mediation when, you know, missiles and aircraft are flying left and right. And you say, I'm going to sit and mediate. And number one. Number two, who's asking you? You know, you can't insert yourself into a wall and say, look, you know, I live here, so I must mediate. It doesn't work that way. I mean he's not waiting for you or asking you or saying, can you please come and mediate? So if they are asking the Pakistanis or Pakistan is inserting itself, I would just say best of luck. I mean, let's see what comes out of it and frankly if they succeed, good for us. At the end of the day, we get our oil, we get our trade, we get our diaspora, we get our remittances. And we benefit and, and we carry on with our own business as we were doing before," he said.

India's Economic Clout

He noted that India is the second-largest energy market in the world.

"Despite the fact that they are Muslim, they are Sunni and there's that and the other, our relationships, I think with each of the Gulf States is actually pretty good. And if you look at the numbers, they're way ahead of the Pakistanis. We are talking hundreds of billions of dollars. In the last three weeks, the amount of food we have sent to the Gulf because of the war. So why are they still investing here? Why are they... And frankly, we are the second-largest energy market in the world. Whether you mediate or you don't mediate, it doesn't matter because the numbers speak for themselves. You can't sell oil to Pakistan of the nature and the scale that you can sell to us," he said.

The conflict between Israel-US and Iran has entered its second month and has caused global energy supply disruptions. (ANI)