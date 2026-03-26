The White House announced that 'Operation Epic Fury' has cut Iran's missile capabilities by 90% and destroyed over 140 naval vessels, marking the largest elimination of a navy in a three-week period since World War II.

US details 'Operation Epic Fury' against Iran

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday said that Iran's missile capabilities were reduced by 90 per cent after US armed forces initiated Operation Epic Fury. Leavitt, while briefing the media, said that this is the largest elimination of a navy on the face of the planet in a three-week period since World War II.

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"Compared to the start of the operation, Iran's ballistic missile and drone attacks are down by roughly 90 per cent. We have also destroyed more than 140 of their naval vessels, including nearly 50 mine layers. This is the largest elimination of a navy on the face of the planet in a three-week period since World War II," she said.

Leavitt further said that the US is dismantling Iran's defence industrial base to prevent future threats to the region. "We are systematically dismantling Iran's defence industrial base to prevent future threats to the region. Our military remains laser-focused on eliminating the regime's threat to the free flow of energy through the Strait of Hormuz. Over the weekend, we dropped several 5,000-pound bombs on an underground facility used to store anti-ship cruise missiles and mobile launchers along the coastline," she said.

On Congressional Authorisation

When asked about Congress's formal authorisation of operations in Iran, Leavitt said that it was not necessary now because the US is still in the midst of operations. "Right now, formal authorisation is not necessary as we are in the midst of major combat operations. The Department of War estimated a four-to-six-week timeline for the full completion of these operations, and we are currently on Day 25. As a courtesy, the administration did notify the Gang of Eight ahead of the launch, and our top national security officials have briefed lawmakers on the Hill. The President will always abide by the law, but we are moving expeditiously to meet our objectives," she said.

President's objectives and promises

Leavitt said that Trump is conducting these operations for the youth of the country, i.e. making sure that no Iranian terrorist kills anymore of Americans. "President Trump is doing this for the young people of this country, so they are no longer threatened by a rogue terrorist regime that has sought to kill our brave men and women in uniform for 47 years. Regarding gas prices, the President has said that once these combat operations are over, we will continue to unleash American energy dominance, and prices will return to the lows we saw over the past year," she said.

Stance on diplomacy and regime change

Leavitt further said that there is no 15-point plan floated by the White House and cautioned against making reports in this regard. "The White House has not confirmed a '15-point plan'. What I will say is that talks are ongoing and productive. We aren't going to negotiate from this podium or get into the nitty-gritty details of sensitive diplomatic discussions," she said.

On US President Donald Trump's statement that there has been a regime change in Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "I mean, hasn't it not? Their entire leadership has been killed, and nobody has really seen or legitimately heard from this alleged new leader. There's a change in the regime leadership, which is what the President said."

Leavitt said Trump believes the United States wants to have someone in a leadership position in the Iranian regime who will be much more favourable to the US. "That will be willing to work with the United States, that will no longer chant death to America. These would obviously be good, common-sense things for the United States and for our allies."

VP JD Vance's role in national security

Praising Vice President JD Vance, Leavitt said he is the right-hand man of Trump. "He is a key member of the President's national security team. He has been a part of these discussions throughout the entire course of the administration, with respect to the 12-day war that the President and his national security team negotiated a solution to, with respect to the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza and the release of the hostages. The President seeks his counsel on all matters, both foreign and domestic."

Further troop deployment

Meanwhile, the US has ordered the deployment of approximately 2,500 US soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, a Department of Defense official told Al Jazeera. According to the official, the forces scheduled for deployment include commanders and logistical support elements from the division's 1st Combat Brigade. (ANI)