US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced 'Project Freedom,' stating the US is the 'only' country that can reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The initiative, launched by President Trump, aims to assist stranded vessels and counter Iran's 'economic arson'.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (local time) said that the United States is the "only" country that can open the Strait of Hormuz back to its original pre-war state, noting that the "Project Freedom" aimed at supporting commercial vessels navigating through the naval route was announced after receiving multiple requests from several countries seeking assistance in ensuring safe passage for stranded vessels.

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Addressing a press briefing, Rubio said Washington's actions are aligned with international appeals and credited US President Donald Trump for responding to the situation. "President Trump stepped up and answered the calls for their help," said Rubio, claiming that "Project Freedom" is the first step to reopening the strait and bringing Iran's "last-ditch act of economic arson to a close".

He further asserted that the US is uniquely positioned to carry out the mission. "We're doing it not only because we were asked but also because we're the only ones who can," Rubio added.

Reiterating Washington's broader objective, Rubio said the administration wants the Strait of Hormuz restored to normal maritime operations, with unrestricted commercial navigation, noting that Washington preferred the Strait to go "back to the way it was". "Anyone can use it, no mines in the water and nobody paying tolls," he said.

US Justifies Sanctions, Naval Blockade

Defending US sanctions and maritime enforcement actions targeting Iran, particularly the naval blockade on ports of Tehran, Rubio argued that the measures are necessary to protect global shipping and economic stability. "Nations from around the world - the overwhelming majority of whom are not even engaged in any military hostilities - are now at risk, not just of losing their cargo, but the lives of their own citizens because of this blockade," Rubio said.

Humanitarian and Trade Concerns

He warned that prolonged disruption in the region is worsening conditions for stranded vessels. Rubio described the situation as both a humanitarian and global trade concern, saying multiple countries have already approached Washington seeking assistance in restoring maritime access.

"These ships, you know, you don't leave a ship out there for this long. You start running out of food. You start running out of potable water and essential supplies, and they're at the mercy of this piracy," the State Secretary said.

"So already, many nations, privately and some publicly, have asked the United States to help free their ships and to restore freedom of navigation in the straits of Hormuz and this critical artery of global trade," he added.

'Project Freedom' Officially Launched

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced "Project Freedom", an initiative aimed at helping commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said countries around the world had requested American assistance to safely guide their ships out of the strategically vital waterway.

CENTCOM Begins Operation

CENTCOM forces started the operation on Monday to support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through the essential international trade corridor under Project Freedom. According to a statement by CENTCOM, the US military will support the operation through deployment of guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members.