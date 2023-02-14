Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US: Missouri school teacher duct-tapes girl's legs in ripped jeans for violating dress code

    The student's mother posted a video on TikTok claiming that red tape was covering her daughter's exposed skin on her legs and causing allergic reactions. The student's mother visited the Missouri school and complained about the mistreatment.

    A United States school teacher reportedly put duct tape over a student's ripped jeans for violating the dress code, according to the New York Post. The student's mother posted a video on TikTok in which she claimed that red tape was covering her daughter's exposed skin on her legs and causing allergic reactions, the report added. The student's mother visited the Missouri school and complained about the mistreatment. She claimed that her daughter's skin is sensitive.

    The woman, with the user name @shanahdrummond2 on TikTok, informed the outlet that she is particularly concerned about medical issues that may arise due to the teacher's action.

    Following the report, the incident happened in December, and the video has received over four million views. The video shows her walking into the school and asking the principal if such an action was acceptable and part of the school's policy.

    Her student on TikTok said that the teacher asked her if she had an extra pair of pants, which she did not, before demanding that the ripped jeans be taped. In the woman's 24-second clip, a photo of the ripped jeans in question can be seen, with two slabs of red duct tape over the student's upper thighs, the report added. 

    Additionally, the woman claimed that her daughter suffers from eczema and that she texted her right away so she wouldn't have to sit in class all day with duct tape on her legs.

    "My main concern is the risk of allergies and reactions caused by putting duct tape on skin. Even if you are not allergic to the adhesive, duct tape can cause pain and irritation as the adhesive is full of chemicals and suffocates the skin underneath," the lady continued. Furthermore, she said that duct tape is 'simply unsafe' for skin and a 'risk for any school to adopt this absurd policy.'

