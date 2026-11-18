US Representatives are demanding a federal investigation after two individuals disrupted a Seattle Diwali celebration with racial slurs and anti-Indian signage, labeling the incident as part of a rising trend of hate against South Asian communities.

US Lawmakers Seek Federal Probe Into Seattle Diwali Event Disruption

US Representatives Grace Meng, Pramila Jayapal and Raja Krishnamoorthi have demanded a federal investigation into the disruption of a Diwali celebration in Seattle, Washington, allegedly by two individuals who entered the venue carrying signs containing racial slurs and hateful language. In a letter, the lawmakers expressed concern over the incident involving Jake Lang and Thomas Allen, who allegedly disrupted the cultural celebration with hateful messages, including a racist sign demanding that Indian Americans be deported.

The letter was led by Grace Meng (NY-06), Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), along with Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08). “It is vital that those of us entrusted with public offices confront hate wherever it appears. No family should have to wonder whether it is safe to light a lamp, perform a dance, or bring their children to a festival in their own city,” wrote the Members. “The events in Seattle follow a troubling series of threats against South Asian communities across the country.”

The lawmakers also highlighted the backgrounds of Lang and Allen, alleging both have troubling records of reckless and criminal conduct. They specifically referred to Lang's assault of police officers during the January 6 insurrection, following which he received a pardon from US President Donald Trump. According to the letter, Lang and Allen were promoting the so-called "replacement" theory, which the lawmakers described as a false claim that non-white and non-Christian people are brought into the country to replace white Christian Americans.

The lawmakers further linked the incident to what they described as rising anti-South Asian hate across the United States, alleging that such hostility has been stoked by the Trump Administration. “When the Department of Homeland Security publishes a graphic mocking a Sikh man with the message, ‘Get off our roads, you don’t know how to drive Mr. Singh,’ it should come as no surprise that Mr. Lang and Mr. Allen were emboldened to disrupt a cultural celebration and boast a racist sign demanding that Indian Americans be deported,” continued the Members.

The letter also stated that the actions of Lang and Allen may constitute hate crimes under multiple federal statutes. The lawmakers cited Section 245 of Title 18 of the US Code, which prohibits the "willful[]…intimidat[ion]" of any person through "force or threat of force" because of their race, colour, religion or national origin, and because of their participation as a patron of a public accommodation. They also referred to Section 241 of Title 18, which prohibits the oppression or intimidation of any person exercising "any right…secured…by the Constitution". Additionally, the letter cited Section 247 of Title 18, which prohibits the intentional "obstruct[ion], by force or threat of force" of a person's free exercise of religious beliefs.

Apart from seeking an investigation into the Seattle incident, the lawmakers called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to re-prioritise hate crime investigations and reinvest in its Community Relations Service. The Community Relations Service was established under the Civil Rights Act to help communities resolve conflicts. However, lawmakers alleged that the agency has been decimated by the Trump Administration. The full text of the letter has been made available by the lawmakers.

The letter was also signed by Representatives Yassamin Ansari (AZ-03), Ami Bera, MD (CA-06), Judy Chu (CA-28), Suzan K. DelBene (WA-01), Ro Khanna (CA-17), Emily Randall (WA-06), Lateefah Simon (CA-12), Adam Smith (WA-09), Suhas Subramanyam (VA-10), and Shri Thanedar (MI-13).