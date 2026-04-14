The US and Indonesia have launched a major Defence Cooperation partnership to strengthen military ties. The agreement, announced at the Pentagon, focuses on maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and includes joint exercises.

US, Indonesia Launch Major Defence Partnership

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Monday (local time) welcomed Indonesia's Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin to the Pentagon, where the two sides announced the launch of a major Defence Cooperation partnership aimed at strengthening bilateral military ties, according to an article published by the US Department of War on its official X handle. https://t.co/9hRg6f9F5M — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) April 13, 2026

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The new framework is designed to advance defence cooperation between the United States and Indonesia, with a focus on maintaining peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

"Your visit demonstrates the importance that the War Department places on our growing security relationship -- and it is active and growing -- with Indonesia," Hegseth said, noting that the two countries conduct more than 170 military exercises together annually. "This [partnership] signifies the strength and potential of our security relationship ... bolsters regional deterrence, and advances our shared commitment to peace through strength," Hegseth added.

Sjamsoeddin echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Today, we are here as Indonesian delegates ... with very great enthusiasm to continue to develop our defence relationship, [which] should be enduring for our next generation in Indonesia and the United States of America," Sjamsoeddin said. "We're working on behalf of mutual respect and mutual benefit to enhance [the] value of our national interests."

Pillars of the Partnership

According to the article, the agreement is built on three "foundational pillars": military organisation and capacity building; training and professional military education; and exercises and operational cooperation.

The partnership also included plans to explore advanced initiatives, such as co-developing asymmetric capabilities, next-generation defence technologies in maritime and autonomous systems, and cooperation on maintenance and operational readiness. Both sides agreed to enhance joint special forces training, with officials noting that such engagements would further strengthen military-to-military ties.

Cooperation on POW/MIA Recovery

Hegseth also thanked Indonesia for its assistance in recovering remains of US Service members from World War II, stating that the new agreement would support efforts by the War Department's Defence POW/MIA Accounting Agency in this regard.

A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

Describing the partnership as a "line of departure" for future cooperation, both leaders emphasised it marked the beginning of a new phase in bilateral relations. "So, here's to the next chapter and our new mission together for our great countries," Hegseth said.

The US and Indonesia have maintained formal diplomatic relations for 75 years, having established ties in 1949, just after Indonesia's war for independence from the Netherlands. (ANI)