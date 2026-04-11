US Under Secretary Jacob Helberg met Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to discuss trade, energy, and AI cooperation. Helberg emphasized India's role in Pax Silica, a coalition to secure tech supply chains and build trusted AI infrastructure.

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg expressed pleasure over his meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, highlighting discussions on trade, energy cooperation and advancing pro-innovation policies in artificial intelligence. In a post on X, Helberg said, "It was a pleasure meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to discuss trade and energy cooperation. India is an important member of Pax Silica, and we look forward to working with them to promote pro-innovation policy frameworks while addressing regulatory challenges and the rapid buildout of secure and trusted AI infrastructure in our countries." It was a pleasure meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to discuss 🇺🇸-🇮🇳 trade and energy cooperation. India is an important member of Pax Silica, and we look forward to working with them to promote pro-innovation policy frameworks while addressing regulatory… pic.twitter.com/ubUyJtggdM — Under Secretary of State Jacob S. Helberg (@UnderSecE) April 10, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's Role in Pax Silica

India formally joined Pax Silica on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit on February 20, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of strategic technology and supply chain cooperation between India and the United States. The signing ceremony brought together senior government leaders from both nations, underscoring a shared commitment to securing the full technology stack that will power the AI-driven global economy.

Pax Silica is envisioned as a strategic coalition of trusted nations committed to securing the "silicon stack", ranging from critical minerals and semiconductor fabrication to advanced artificial intelligence systems and deployment infrastructure. The initiative aims to reduce overconcentration in global supply chains, prevent economic coercion, and ensure that emerging technologies are developed and governed by open and democratic societies.

Misri's Broader Diplomatic Engagements

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who was on a three-day visit to Washington, had a "productive" meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was scheduled to visit India the following month. Earlier, Misri engaged in a series of high-level meetings with senior United States officials, focusing on the volatile situations in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, while also reviewing key aspects of strategic defence and trade relations between the two countries.

Defence Talks at the Pentagon

The Foreign Secretary's itinerary included significant talks at the Pentagon with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby. This encounter followed their recent dialogue in New Delhi during the India-US Defence Policy Group meeting, after Colby's visit to India last month to push forward the bilateral defence partnership. (ANI)