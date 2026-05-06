US Ambassador Sergio Gor met Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu, discussing mutual interests. He expressed optimism for upcoming visits by US Governors and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underscoring the strong US-India partnership.

The US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Wednesday called on Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu and held discussions on various areas of mutual interest. In a post on X, he also expressed optimism ahead of the visit of American Governors to the national capital in the coming months.

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Gor said on X, "Pleased to call on Lieutenant Governor @SandhuTaranjitS today. Productive discussion on various areas of mutual interest. Looking forward to having US Governors visit Delhi in the months ahead."

Pleased to call on Lieutenant Governor @SandhuTaranjitS today. Productive discussion on various areas of mutual interest. Looking forward to having US Governors visit Delhi in the months ahead. pic.twitter.com/NnXQWreNWa — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 6, 2026

US Envoy Welcomes Upcoming Visit of Secretary Rubio

Earlier today, Gor expressed his enthusiasm regarding the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India, asserting that Washington places immense value on its "growing partnership" with New Delhi and remains committed to further strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on X, the US Ambassador referred to Rubio as a "good friend" while highlighting the strategic weight the United States assigns to its relationship with India.

"Looking forward to welcoming my good friend Secretary Rubio to India! The United States deeply values our growing partnership with India, and we are excited to build even stronger ties that will benefit both our nations and the world. See you soon, Mr Secretary!" Gor shared. This diplomatic outreach precedes a series of significant bilateral and multilateral engagements. Rubio is slated to arrive in India this month, marking his first official visit to the country since taking charge as the US Secretary of State.

Growing Economic Ties and Investment

As India and the United States continue to deepen cooperation across several fronts, ahead of the 2026 Select USA Summit, US envoy Sergio Gor said that new investments from India are making inroads into the American economy.

"Under President Trump's leadership investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels! Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in various sectors including tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals," the Ambassador stated in a post on X.

As New Delhi and Washington continue to deepen economic ties, earlier in April, the Ministry of External Affairs emphasised the steady progress in bilateral economic ties as both sides are engaged in ongoing discussions to finalise a comprehensive trade agreement aimed at benefiting both nations. (ANI)