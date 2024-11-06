US Elections 2024: 'God spared my life for a reason,' Donald Trump after crossing majority

Highlighting on the close call, Trump said, "Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason, and that reason was to save our country. Now we are going to fulfill that mission."

Republican candidate Donald Trump addressed his supporters with gratitude, calling the US presidential poll results the outcome a "magnificent victory for the American people." In his speech, Trump also referenced the July 13 assassination attempt against him, saying, "God spared my life for a reason."

Highlighting on the close call, Trump said, "Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason, and that reason was to save our country. Now we are going to fulfill that mission."

In July this year, a shooter who, at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, fired several rounds in Trump's direction, resulting in one fatality and injuries to two others. Trump sustained a minor injury to his ear, an image that many of his supporters hailed as a symbol of resilience.

Trump continued with a message of unity and purpose, vowing to keep his promises to the American people. "Nothing will stop me from keeping my word to you," he said, pledging to make America "safe, strong, prosperous, powerful, and free again."

He urged the people to come together in "this noble and righteous endeavor," stressing that, "It's time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It's time to unite, and we're going to try."

Trump also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and said, "I will not let you down. America's future will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer, and stronger than it has ever been before." He ended with, "God bless you, and God bless America."

