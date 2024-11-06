'History's greatest comeback': Israel's Netanyahu, other leaders congratulate Donald Trump's US election win

Trump said that "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate" while addressing a boisterous gathering of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 1:40 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

In the 2024 US presidential election, Republican Donald Trump declared victory today after a number of American media outlets predicted that he had defeated Democratic opponent Kamala Harris. Trump said that "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate" while addressing a boisterous gathering of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida. He also heaped praise on his running mate JD Vance and his Indian-American wife Usha Chilukuri Vance.

World leaders took to social media to congratulate Donald Trump for his win.

US Elections 2024: 'God spared my life for a reason,' Donald Trump after crossing majority

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Netanyahu wrote: "Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours,
Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu."

How Donald Trump's return as US President could influence India-US Ties?

