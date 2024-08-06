US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris names Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate

In a significant development ahead of the upcoming US presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris has officially chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

In a significant development ahead of the upcoming US presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris has officially chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. This announcement represents a strategic decision aimed at strengthening the Democratic ticket's appeal, particularly in the Midwest, as the November election approaches.

The decision puts an end to the intense speculation surrounding Kamala Harris’s vice-presidential pick as she prepares to face off against Donald Trump, the Republican nominee and former president, and his chosen running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance.

Harris, who has emerged as the de facto Democratic nominee for President, confirmed her selection of Walz late Monday night after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) released the final nomination results. The formal introduction of Walz is set to take place at a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

Some political commentators had speculated that, as the first woman of color nominated by a major party, Kamala Harris might choose a white man to balance the ticket.

Walz's selection marks a notable shift in the vice-presidential landscape, particularly given the initial buzz surrounding Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Shapiro, a prominent Democratic figure and first-term governor, had garnered significant support following President Joe Biden’s announcement on July 21 that he would not seek re-election. Shapiro had been actively campaigned for by state leaders and was a strong contender for the vice-presidential slot, making Walz’s selection a surprising yet strategic choice.

Governor Tim Walz, who has served as Minnesota’s Governor since 2019, has been a prominent figure in Harris's campaign strategy. His selection is seen as a move to broaden the ticket's appeal across a variety of voter demographics. Known for his commitment to progressive policies and his ability to foster bipartisan cooperation, Walz's record as governor includes significant achievements in education reform, healthcare access, and economic development.

Walz's background as a former high school teacher and a veteran of the US Army National Guard has enhanced his appeal among voters. His leadership on issues such as education and economic growth is said to have positioned him as a relatable and effective choice for Harris's running mate.

The 59-year-old former California senator is aiming to build on a successful campaign launch following her ascension to replace Joe Biden, who withdrew from the race under pressure from Democratic colleagues after a poor debate performance against Trump.

Harris and her running mate are anticipated to receive a warm reception at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, starting on August 19. Her candidacy has already received endorsements from former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Latest Videos