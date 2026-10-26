On November 1, 2026, Daylight Saving Time ends in most of the United States, requiring residents to turn clocks back one hour at two AM. This transition provides an extra hour overnight, bringing brighter mornings but earlier sunsets. While digital devices update automatically, manual clocks need physical adjustment.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) 2026 in the United States is set to end on Sunday, November 1, bringing the annual autumn clock change. Residents in most parts of the country will need to turn their clocks back by one hour, marking the return to standard time as winter approaches.

Daylight Saving Time is the practice of moving clocks forward by one hour during warmer months to extend daylight into the evening. When the season ends, clocks are moved back by an hour, giving people more daylight in the morning but causing sunsets to occur earlier.

According to the schedule, clocks in most US locations will move back at 2 am local time on November 1. At that moment, the time will revert to 1 am, effectively repeating that hour. The change means people will gain an extra hour during the transition night.

The shift can affect daily routines, work schedules and travel plans. With sunsets occurring earlier, it will get dark sooner in the evening. However, early risers can expect more natural light in the morning.

Most smartphones, computers and tablets are expected to update automatically, provided their time settings are configured correctly. Traditional analogue wall clocks, wristwatches, car dashboards and certain kitchen appliances may need to be adjusted manually before going to bed on October 31.

Not every US state observes Daylight Saving Time. Hawaii and most of Arizona remain on standard time throughout the year, with the exception of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, which follows DST.

India does not observe Daylight Saving Time and follows Indian Standard Time (IST) throughout the year, at UTC+5:30. Meanwhile, discussions about ending the twice-yearly clock change in the US continue. Although legislation to make DST permanent has passed the House of Representatives, it has stalled in the Senate, meaning the existing system remains in place for now.