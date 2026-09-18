US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the stabbing of a Sikh truck driver in Wyoming, expressing horror over rising hate against Sikh and South Asian Americans and calling for accountability for those spreading hatred and violence.

Krishnamoorthi Condemns Attack on Sikh Driver

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has condemned the stabbing of a Sikh truck driver at a rest stop in Wyoming, expressing concern over what he described as rising hatred targeting Sikh and South Asian Americans.

In a post on X, Krishnamoorthi said he was “horrified” by the attack and called for accountability for those responsible for spreading hatred and violence. “Those spreading this hate, including officials in our own federal government, need to stop. Those who turn it into violence must be held accountable,” Krishnamoorthi said. The Congressman also referred to a recent social media post by the US Department of Homeland Security that he described as a racist caricature of a Sikh truck driver. He urged people to stand together against hate and violence, saying, “America must be better than this.”

Krishnamoorthi also expressed solidarity with the injured driver and wished him a full recovery, while thanking the family whose quick response helped save his life. “I’m praying for Mr. Singh’s full recovery,” he said.

Separate Incident: Indian-Origin Woman Killed in California

This comes days after a woman of Indian origin was killed in a shooting outside a restaurant in Sacramento, California, in an incident that US authorities said involved a man from India who had allegedly stalked her for months.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, the incident occurred on September 8 at a shopping centre in Sacramento. The accused, identified as Rohit, allegedly approached 38-year-old Shalini Thakur at her vehicle and opened fire after she attempted to flee. DHS said the accused subsequently drove away and was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Local reports said the man had allegedly stalked Thakur since January 2026. The reports said she had discovered an Apple AirTag under her car, while the accused allegedly deflated her vehicle's tyres and followed her to work. Authorities also said he allegedly obtained a copy of her apartment key and entered her residence while she was asleep.

Thakur obtained a restraining order against him in May, but reports said the alleged stalking continued into July. DHS said the accused had entered the US through Arizona in 2023 and had previously been apprehended by US Border Patrol before being released. His immigration status and other legal details remain subject to official records and investigation. (ANI)