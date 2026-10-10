US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi honoured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery in saving 172 people during an alleged hijack attempt on flydubai flight 1073. Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot but managed to save the flight.

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Friday (local time) honoured Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar in the Congressional Record for his extraordinary bravery and lifesaving actions during an alleged hijacking attempt aboard flydubai flight 1073, saying his courage helped save 172 passengers and fellow crew members.

In a post on X, the US Congressman said, "Captain Smit Machchhar risked his life to save 172 passengers and his fellow crew members when his co-pilot attempted to hijack Flydubai Flight 1073. I'm honoring his extraordinary courage in the Congressional Record. His heroism deserves our nation's recognition." Captain Smit Machchhar risked his life to save 172 passengers and his fellow crew members when his co-pilot attempted to hijack Flydubai Flight 1073. I'm honoring his extraordinary courage in the Congressional Record. His heroism deserves our nation's recognition. https://t.co/wJORSl3Nec — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) October 9, 2026

Details of the Hijack Attempt

In a statement entered into the Congressional Record on October 9, Krishnamoorthi recognised Machchhar's actions during the September 30 incident on the Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight, which had four US citizens and 27 children among those on board. "Mr. Speaker, I rise today to recognize Captain Smit Machchhar of India, a husband, father, and pilot with 17 years of flying experience, including 11 as a captain, whose extraordinary bravery on September 30, 2026, helped save the lives of 172 passengers and his fellow crew members aboard Flydubai Flight 1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, including 4 United States citizens and 27 children," Krishnamoorthi said.

According to Krishnamoorthi's statement, the first officer attacked Machchhar with the aircraft's emergency crash axe midway through the flight and attempted to seize the flight controls, causing the aircraft to plunge approximately 16,000 feet in about 30 seconds. "Despite grave injuries, Captain Machchhar fought his way to the cockpit door and opened it, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and overpower his attacker. Two reserve Flydubai pilots traveling aboard the aircraft then took control and landed it safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia," he added.

'Courage Gave Passengers a Chance'

Highlighting the captain's presence of mind during the incident, Krishnamoorthi said, "Even as Captain Machchhar fought for his own life, he understood that the lives of everyone aboard depended on what he did next. Despite his injuries, his years of experience told him that the aircraft was going down, and he found the strength to reach that door. His presence of mind, determination, and courage gave the passengers and crew the chance they needed to stop the attack and avert a catastrophe."

The Congressman also emphasised the impact of the captain's actions on the families of those aboard the flight. "Behind every person aboard Flight 1073 is a family that was spared an unimaginable loss. Because Captain Machchhar refused to give up, the passengers and crew aboard that aircraft had the chance to return to the people who love them," he said.

Krishnamoorthi asked his colleagues to join him in honouring the pilot. "Mr. Speaker, I ask my colleagues to join me in honoring Captain Smit Machchhar, whose extraordinary courage helped save hundreds of lives aboard Flight 1073. We extend our warmest wishes to him, his wife Sonal, their two children, and their entire family, and we hope for the captain's full-speed recovery from his injuries at the earliest," he said.

Israel to Award Pilot for Civilian Heroism

Earlier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced that Machchhar would receive Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for his role in preventing the alleged hijacking attempt. According to Israel's Government Press Office, Herzog made the announcement on Thursday while presenting the award to six Israeli civilians who helped thwart the alleged attempt to crash the aircraft.

"Captain Machchhar’s sheer courage and bravery and sound professionalism helped avert this catastrophe. Once he regains strength, it will be my honour and privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism," Herzog said. The six Israeli civilians honoured were Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov.

Pilot's Recovery and Flight Details

Machchhar is currently recovering at a hospital in Abu Dhabi after sustaining severe injuries in the mid-air incident involving his co-pilot on September 30. On Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian pilot was responding well to treatment and making progress in his recovery.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE also said that Machchhar was making steady progress and that it remained in close contact with his family, doctors and local authorities, extending all possible assistance. The aircraft, operating as flydubai flight FZ1073, was diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, following the confrontation. All 180 occupants disembarked without injury. (ANI)