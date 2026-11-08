US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal condemned a far-right activist's disruption of a Diwali celebration in Seattle, urging collective action against religious hatred and ensuring safety for the community.

US Lawmakers Condemn Disruption of Seattle Diwali Event

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Sunday strongly condemned the disruption of a Diwali celebration in Seattle by far-right activist Jake Lang, calling for an end to hatred and anti-Hindu and anti-Indian rhetoric in the United States. Reacting to the incident, Krishnamoorthi said the festival of Diwali, which symbolises the victory of light over darkness, should also serve as a reminder of the need to stand against hatred and discrimination targeting Hindu Americans.

In a post on X, the Indian-American politician said, "Today is Diwali…Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating today. Today is supposed to celebrate the victory of light over darkness. But that victory is not automatic." Referring to the slogans raised during the disruption, he added, "When people are chanting stop “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians” and other hateful anti-Indian and anti-Hindu slogans, you know we have a lot of work to do."

Condemnation and Community Reaction

Calling for collective action against religious and racial hatred, Krishnamoorthi further said, "Let’s proudly light a lamp today for Diwali, but resolve that we have to stamp out this hate directed toward Hindus and anyone. Thank you Rep. Pramila Jayapal for highlighting as well." US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal also condemned the incident, describing the display by Lang and other protesters at the Seattle Diwali celebration as racist and hateful.

In a post on X, Jayapal said, "I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country." Meanwhile, the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) issued a community alert, condemning the disruption and urging members of the Hindu community to remain vigilant during Diwali celebrations.

Incident Details and Activist Background

In a post on X, the organisation said that Lang and fellow activist Thomas Allen had disrupted a Hindu Diwali celebration while children were performing, carrying placards with slogans including "Deport all Dotheads" and "Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians". "Thankfully, there were others who didn’t tolerate this and removed them from the premises. We condemn such actions and advise community members to stay vigilant while celebrating Diwali, as these activists have announced plans to disrupt other celebrations," CoHNA said.

The incident took place on Saturday, when Lang and other protesters attempted to disrupt a Diwali celebration in Seattle. They reportedly carried placards bearing the slogan "Deport All Dot Heads" before some attendees physically intervened. Following the incident, Lang posted on X, alleging that he and other protesters had been assaulted by attendees at the festival. In his post, Lang said, "We were just ASSAULTED by dozens of ANTIFA & HINDUS @ the Seattle Diwali Festival!!!! I guess they didn’t like our “Deport All Dot Heads” sign!!! Hindus flipped Texas blue. '#$% them."

Speaking outside the celebration venue, Lang claimed that the protesters were exercising their First Amendment rights and alleged that attendees had attacked them. "We were demonstrating our First Amendment against the replacement of Christians by Hindus in the state of Texas, the state of Washington and a bunch of Indians and white liberals just swarmed us and attacked us...They hit me. They broke my flag... This is what's happening in America," he said.

Lang, who runs an organisation called White Replacement, was a participant in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, for which he served four years in jail. He was pardoned by US President Donald Trump on the first day of his second presidency in 2025. The attempted disruption came shortly after Trump marked Diwali celebrations at the White House alongside Indian tech entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, Chef Vikas Mehta and others at the Oval Office. During the celebrations, Trump participated in a ceremonial diya-lighting and was gifted a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa. (ANI)