US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined celebrations for 250 years of US independence in Mumbai. He held talks with EAM S Jaishankar, reviewing India-US ties and committing to an early conclusion of the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement.

Marking two and a half centuries of American heritage and statehood, the US Embassy in India celebrated 250 years of US independence at a grand event in Mumbai, attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. Highlighting the cultural and technological showcases that anchored the celebrations in India's financial capital, the US Embassy posted on X, "A celebration fit for Maximum City! @SecRubio joined @USAmbIndia to ring in 250 years of American independence in Mumbai. The evening was made all the more special with an outstanding performance by the @US7thFleet’s Orient Express, and multi-media exhibits spotlighting the triumph of American innovation. Happy 250, America!" A celebration fit for Maximum City! @SecRubio joined @USAmbIndia to ring in 250 years of American independence in Mumbai. The evening was made all the more special with an outstanding performance by the @US7thFleet’s Orient Express, and multi-media exhibits spotlighting the triumph of American innovation. Happy 250, America! 🇺🇸 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) October 21, 2026

Rubio, Jaishankar Review Bilateral Ties

Against the backdrop of the US Freedom 250 Reception hosted by Ambassador Sergio Gor, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held wide-ranging discussions in Mumbai on Tuesday, reviewing the full scope of India–US ties and committing to an early conclusion of the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was on an official visit to India from October 20 to 21 at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar, marking his second visit to the country following an earlier trip to New Delhi in May. Both sides engaged in detailed deliberations spanning key strategic sectors, including trade, defence, technology, and energy security. "They welcomed the progress made in negotiations on the India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and reaffirmed their commitment to working towards its early conclusion," the MEA stated, adding that the ministers also exchanged views on broader regional and global developments.

As part of the visit's engagements, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended as the Chief Guest at the US Freedom 250 Reception hosted in Mumbai by US Ambassador Sergio Gor. Highlighting the trajectory of bilateral ties, the MEA noted that the visit reflects "the sustained momentum of high-level exchanges between the two countries, underscoring the importance both sides attach to further advancing the India-US COMPACT for the 21st century."

Energy Cooperation and Strategic Alignment

Rubio will now proceed to Jamnagar in Gujarat for talks that will include "enhanced energy cooperation", as communicated by the US State Department.

Earlier in the day, Rubio characterised the strategic alignment between India and the United States as “extraordinary”, emphasising that both nations have an opportunity to shape the course of the 21st century through partnership. At the Freedom 250 reception in Mumbai, Rubio observed that while Washington and New Delhi would not see eye to eye on every matter, their shared fundamental interests hold the capacity to influence geopolitics, economics, trade and commerce for decades to come. “No two nations on Earth will ever be perfectly aligned on every issue, and there will be times and points of disagreement,” Rubio stated. “But on the core issues that matter, the core issues that define the national interests of both India and the United States, the alignment between our countries is extraordinary,” he added.

Furthermore, Rubio expressed the view that the United States ought to maintain more frequent diplomatic engagement with India, which he labelled among Washington's most vital geopolitical partners. Later, he revealed that the India-US trade deal is “incredibly close”, indicating that finalisation is anticipated shortly.

Visit to Jamnagar Refinery

Earlier in the day, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Executive Director Anant Ambani welcomed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor during Rubio's second leg of his India visit to Jamnagar, home to the world’s largest refinery. The visitors were given a tour of the world-class refinery complex, offering a first-hand view of its scale, advanced technology and integrated operations.

The visit included wide-ranging discussions on the global energy landscape and opportunities for commercial partnerships across conventional and new energy. The exchange covered reliable and affordable energy supplies, technological advances, resilient supply chains and the investment required to meet growing demand, according to a media statement. (ANI)