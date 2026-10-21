US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Reliance's Jamnagar refinery as the US became India's top LPG supplier, with imports surging to 67%. Reliance plans to invest in a new US oil refinery to boost American energy production and jobs.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Reliance Industries' Jamnagar facilities in Gujarat on Wednesday, home to the world's largest single-site refinery. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor expressed his privilege at accompanying Rubio to Reliance's Jamnagar facilities.

In a post on X, Gor highlighted that India's imports of American liquefied petroleum gas had increased from below 10 per cent to 67 per cent over the preceding year, establishing the United States as India's primary LPG supplier. “Honored to join @SecRubio at @RIL_Updates Jamnagar facilities. Over the past year, India’s imports of U.S. LPG have surged from under 10% to 67%, making the United States India’s largest LPG supplier,” Gor stated. Furthermore, he drew attention to Reliance’s planned investment in constructing a new US oil refinery, characterising the initiative as a significant opportunity to expand American energy production and create jobs. “Reliance’s planned investment in the first new U.S. oil refinery in 50 years is another major opportunity to expand American energy production and create jobs,” he added.

Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

The official visit unfolds amid ongoing efforts by Washington and New Delhi to deepen bilateral energy cooperation alongside advancing formal negotiations on a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement. Energy commerce has developed into a vital pillar underpinning the wider economic partnership between both nations. Rubio touched down in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he held substantive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, focusing on the India-US strategic partnership and progress in negotiations on the proposed trade deal. Additionally, he laid floral tributes to honour victims of the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which included six American nationals who lost their lives in the attacks.

Strategic Energy Context

His scheduled visit to Gujarat follows prior engagements in Mumbai and takes place against the backdrop of broader deliberations encompassing energy commerce, notably India's imports of Russian petroleum and prospects for expanding purchases of American energy resources. Furthermore, the diplomatic visit highlights Reliance Industries' Jamnagar facilities and the company's prospective investment in establishing a new petroleum processing plant in the United States, which Gor noted would enhance domestic energy output and foster employment. (ANI)