The US and Bangladesh Air Forces have begun the five-day Exercise Cope South in Dhaka, focusing on C-130J operations, disaster response, and strengthening interoperability to support a secure and peaceful Indo-Pacific region.

US and Bangladesh Launch Joint Aerial Exercise

The US Air Force and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) began Exercise Cope South on Sunday at BAF Base Bir Uttam AK Khandker in Dhaka, Acting US Mission Spokesperson Mara Bird said. "The US Pacific Air Forces sponsored the five-day exercise, which runs through November 5. Bangladesh Air Vice Marshall Haider Abdullah and US Embassy Dhaka Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Trishita Maula welcomed participants at the opening ceremony", Bird said.

Training Objectives and Scope

According to the Acting US Mission Spokesperson, “Pilots, maintenance specialists, and logistics teams from both countries will train side by side on C-130J operations and maintenance, cargo handling, aviation safety, emergency response, airfield security, and medical support.” "Cope South strengthens the ability of both air forces in responding to regional security challenges, natural disasters, and humanitarian emergencies. The hands-on training will sharpen their ability to deliver emergency supplies and support relief operations when a crisis strikes", she added.

Bilateral Cooperation and Regional Vision

According to the US Department of War, Cope South is an annual bilateral aerial exercise designed to increase the combat readiness and interoperability of the US Air Force and the Bangladesh Air Force. As per the US Department of State, the United States and Bangladesh cooperate closely on a range of issues, including economics, security, governance, and development. The two governments have agreed to continue to work closely to advance a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

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