US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor attended the India AI Impact Summit 2026, meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai. He also joined a high-level discussion with over 50 company executives on US-India strategic ties and US leadership in AI.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor attended the AI Impact Summit 2026. Gor posted a photo with Google CEO Sundar Pichai while at the Summit and wrote on X, "India AI Impact Summit in full swing!" India AI Impact Summit in full swing! pic.twitter.com/4Jxf31Na6M — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 19, 2026

Earlier, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Wednesday hosted Gor for a high-level closed-door luncheon at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The discussion focused on US-India strategic and defence ties, recent trade successes, resilient supply chain partnerships, creating trusted digital corridors, and strengthening energy and trade collaboration. Gor wrote on X, "Great conversation with CEO's and executives from 50+ companies, including Adobe, Microsoft, Amazon, Master Card, General Catalyst, Lockheed Martin and Boeing. We focused on U.S. leadership in AI, emerging technologies, and innovation. The Global AI summit in New Delhi is underway in full force. Thanks to @USISPForum for hosting." Great conversation with CEO’s and executives from 50+ companies, including Adobe, Microsoft, Amazon, Master Card, General Catalyst, Lockheed Martin and Boeing. We focused on U.S. leadership in AI, emerging technologies, and innovation. The Global AI summit in New Delhi is… pic.twitter.com/3dHgkaKsrU — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 18, 2026

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, and about 45 Ministers.

A Continuation of Global AI Dialogue

This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI. This summit is the fourth in the series of AI summits held at the UK Bletchley Park in 2023, South Korea in 2024, and France in 2025. The process began with the AI Safety Summit hosted by the United Kingdom at Bletchley Park in 2023. The Bletchley Declaration, signed by 28 countries and the EU in November 2023, established a global consensus on managing risks from frontier AI and the importance of international cooperation on AI safety. One of the key outcomes of this summit was the establishment of AI Safety Institutes in several countries to promote technical research, information sharing, and risk assessment. The process continued with the AI Seoul Summit, co-hosted by the UK and South Korea in 2024. The Seoul Declaration for Safe, Innovative and Inclusive AI was endorsed by 10 countries and the EU, reinforcing global commitments on AI safety and responsible innovation. The AI Action Summit in Paris in 2025 was co-chaired by France and India, marked an important evolution in the summit process. While safety remained a core concern, the summit broadened its focus to include public interest considerations, sustainability, democratic governance of AI, and inclusive innovation. India played an important role as a co-chair partner in the France Summit, contributing to shaping discussions toward equitable access to AI technologies and development-oriented applications. At the France summit, 63 countries and the EU signed the Statement on Inclusive and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for People and the Planet. The declaration outlines shared principles for ensuring that AI remains accessible, transparent, ethical, safe, and trustworthy, while addressing the digital divide and promoting inclusive innovation.

India's Vision and Guiding Principles

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 seeks to advance a development-oriented global AI agenda, with relevance for emerging economies and the Global South. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

The Seven Chakras: Thematic Pillars

In line with this vision, India has conceptualized the summit around Seven Chakras or thematic pillars. Each chakra focuses on a core area of AI impact and translates the Sutras into concrete areas of action across policy and real-world applications. The seven chakras are Human Capital, Inclusion for Social Empowerment, Safe and Trusted AI, Resilience, Innovation, and Efficiency, Science, Democratizing AI Resources and AI for Economic Growth and Social Good. The Human Capital Working Group aims to build international cooperation to foster scalable and inclusive AI capacity. The Science Working Group emphasizes strengthening research ecosystems and harnessing AI to advance scientific discovery. The AI for Economic Growth and Social Good Working Group explores approaches to harness AI's potential for inclusive growth. The Democratizing AI Resources Working Group promotes access to foundational AI resources. The Inclusion for Social Empowerment Working Group focuses on enabling inclusive AI adoption so that no one is left behind. The Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency Working Group aims to embed efficiency, adaptability, and reliability in AI systems. The Safe and Trusted AI Working Group seeks to build globally trusted AI systems anchored in transparency, accountability, and shared safeguards.

Collaborative Framework and Outcomes

The outcome deliverables of each chakra have been developed through international collaboration, with partner countries serving as co-chairs for the respective thematic tracks. This reflects India's emphasis on shared ownership and multistakeholder engagement, and practical implementation of AI solutions. As part of the summit preparation process, four Working group meetings, including one hybrid meeting, have been conducted for each chakra. These meetings have been organized across different locations in India, enabling broad-based participation and focused thematic discussions. These meetings have contributed to building momentum toward the summit and ensuring that discussions remain implementation-focused and globally relevant. In the run-up to the Summit, Indian Missions abroad organized around 80 pre-summit events and consultations involving academic institutions, think tanks, AI researchers and technology experts and industry. The consultative and inclusive approach adopted for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 reflects India's broader objective of promoting development-centric, human-focused, and globally inclusive AI governance. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will have the AI Impact Summit Declaration. The declaration will reflect the outcomes of the seven working groups of the AI Impact Summit. The declaration not only tries to build on the trajectory charted by previous Summits at Bletchley, Seoul and Paris, but is also shaped by India's emphasis on people, planet and progress. (ANI)

